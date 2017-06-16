England begin their 2017 European Under-21 Championships campaign against holders Sweden on Friday at the Kielce City Stadium in Kiecle, Poland.

Aidy Boothroyd's side will open the tournament hoping to get off to a positive start, having been handed one of the kinder group stage draws.

As well as Sweden, England will play Slovakia and hosts Poland in Group A on 19 and 22 June respectively.

When is it?

The match will be played at 5pm BST on Friday 16 June.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting from 4pm BST.

Player to watch

Joel Asoro: At just 18-years-old, the Stockholm-born Sunderland forward will be one of the tournament’s youngest players, but he is also one of its most exciting.

With pace to burn, Asoro is highly thought-of at the Stadium of Light and has attracted interest from Arsenal.

It’s a big game for…

Tammy Abraham: Never mind a ‘big game’, it is a big tournament for the 19-year-old, who enters these championships off the back of an excellent season on loan at Bristol City.

Despite scoring 26 goals last term, Abraham is likely to find his opportunities limited at parent club Chelsea come August.

Some eye-catching displays in Poland could see him secure a temporary move to a top-flight rival, at least.

Prediction

Form

Sweden U21: LWLWW

England U21: WLLWW

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Sweden U21: 7/2

England U21: 4/5

Draw: 12/5