Gareth Southgate has delivered his first key decision as England manager by telling Wayne Rooney he will continue as captain, despite losing his first-team position at Manchester United.

Rooney, dropped by United manager Jose Mourinho for the 4-1 Premier League victory against Leicester City last Saturday, was once again named on the substitutes’ bench for the Europa League clash with Zorya Luhansk at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

But Southgate, named manager for the next four internationals following Sam Allardyce’s departure earlier this week, has given Rooney his vote of confidence by calling the 30-year-old to confirm that he will retain the armband under his management.

Rooney is understood to have spoken to Southgate within 24 hours of the England U-21 manager being elevated to the senior role earlier this week.

And despite Rooney’s personal form battle in recent weeks – the United captain has not scored for club and country since netting in the Premier League victory against Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the season – Southgate has chosen to keep him as England captain due to the respect he commands in the dressing-room amongst team-mates and coaching staff.

Rooney has announced that he will retire form international football following the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but Southgate believes he remains a key figure and worthy of the captaincy, regardless of his form in recent weeks.

1/6 Gareth Southgate - 6/4 Highly thought of by the decision-makers at the Football Association, the former Middlesbrough boss was brought into the fold to coach the Under-21s with an eye on future progression. Faltered at last year's Under-21 European Championship but led the team to victory at the Toulon tournament in the summer. Had no interest in succeeding Hodgson but takes charge for England's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA looks for a permanent appointment. Getty

2/6 Steve Bruce - 2/1 The former Manchester United defender was interviewed in the summer about the vacant England manager's job. Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club's history. He remains out of work. Getty

3/6 Eddie Howe - 8/1 A smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the "ultimate" job. "I would never say no," Howe said. Getty

4/6 Alan Pardew - 8/1 Seemed to be a new man after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career. Reached the FA Cup final but league results tailed off badly. A slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories. Getty

5/6 Jurgen Klinsmann - 10/1 The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany before that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup. Getty

6/6 Gary Neville - 25/1 Seemed a heavy favourite to progress from his role as Hodgson's assistant until his ill-advised stint with Valencia saw his stock plummet. It may yet be decided that was a case of the wrong job but the right man. Out of coaching since exiting with Hodgson during the summer, the videos of Allardyce appear to show him saying Neville was the "wrong influence" on his predecessor. Getty

Southgate is set to name his squad on Sunday evening for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia.

And Rooney’s United team-mate Marcus Rashford will return to the full squad having been demoted to the Under-21s by Allardyce last month.

Rashford scored a hat-trick against Norway at Colchester in his Under-21 outing and has since scored three goas for United against Watford, Northampton and Leicester.