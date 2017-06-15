A Spanish youth team coach has been sacked after his under-11s side won 25-0.

The board of CD Serranos deemed the scoreline "humiliating" to opponents Benicalap.

“We encourage respect for our rivals, and after the fallout over the result, we felt the coach should step down,” Pablo Alcaide of CD Serrano told El Pais.

“He didn’t manage the situation well.”

However, the coach's lawyer said there was little his client could do about the rout.

“At no point did he encourage his players to increase the score," Daniel Revenga said.

"On the contrary, he told them to stop pressuring their opponents. But Benicalap C, who had no substitutes, continued attacking and left too many spaces.”

Benicalap, who play in the city of Valencia, are no strangers to embarrassing defeats.

The team ended their season with no points and 247 goals conceded.

Serranos' decision to sack the coach was part of a wider effort in Spain to limit humiliating results in youth football.

Many clubs do not count scores beyond 10-0 while others make their teams complete a certain number of passes before they are allowed to shoot.