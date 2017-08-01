Liverpool’s pre-season continues in Germany this week, with Jurgen Klopp’s side meeting Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup on Tuesday night.

Napoli and Atletico Madrid are also competing in the four-team knock-out competition, with a final and third-place playoff to be played on Wednesday.

The mini-tournament comes just over a week before Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Marco Silva’s Watford, and several members of Klopp’s squad will be hoping that by impressing in Germany, they can force their way into his Vicarage Road starting line-up.

Here are five players who could do with a good few days in Germany...

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and with the player agitating for a move it could still happen. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they have turned to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation and will alo. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian is one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free and it's no surprise Barcelona have come calling. If Liverpool can keep hold of him he'd form part of a frightening front four. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

Sadio Mane

After completing his recovery from knee surgery, Sadio Mane finally made his long-awaited return to action in Berlin, playing the first 45 minutes of the victory over Hertha.

His pace was still there, as were glimpses of the devastation he can wreak on defences, but even the Senegal international himself would admit his display was ‘leggy’. What he needs, as we noted in the aftermath, is more minutes.

He will surely get them over the course of the Audi Cup, but it remains to be seen whether Mane will have enough in the tank to start at Watford a week on Saturday. Klopp is one of the more cautious coaches when it comes to players returning from long lay-offs and with the attacking options at his disposal, he could feasibly leave Liverpool’s player of last season out of this campaign’s opener.

Jordan Henderson

Henderson is another member of Klopp’s squad making baby steps after a long period out on the sidelines, though he has racked up significantly more playing time than Mane over the course of pre-season.

Nevertheless, the quick turnaround of two fixtures against Champions League-grade opposition will test the skipper more than most, and help a player who has not spent enough time out on the pitch over the last few years prepare for a hectic early season schedule.

After all, before he can lead Liverpool into European football’s elite club competition for the first time, Henderson and his team-mates must negotiate the playoff round, meaning two games in a week throughout August.

Ragnar Klavan

Ragnar Klavan’s wealth of Bundesliga experience did not seem to count for much in Berlin, with the Estonian’s nervy display a reminder that he was signed as little more than cover and only promoted up the ranks after Mamadou Sakho’s fall-out with Klopp.

He is a serviceable but inconsistent player, and one that Liverpool had to call upon too often last season. The worry will be that should the club’s attempts to prise Virgil van Dijk from Southampton fail, an inconsistent Klavan will relied upon too much again.

Two competent performances over the next two days would not eradicate those fears, but would ease them slightly.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

With Nathaniel Clyne likely to sit out at Vicarage Road after missing the entirety of pre-season and Joe Gomez now sidelined with a minor knee problem, the spotlight falls on the highly-thought-of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Even before Clyne’s injury, it was expected that the 18-year-old Alexander-Arnold would compete for a starting spot at right-back this term. Now, he has the chance to make a head-start on his rivals for the position. Two impressive outings in Germany would make him all but certain to start against Watford.

Premier League transfer round-up: Matic moves from Chelsea to Man United

Daniel Sturridge

The question of whether Daniel Sturridge will stay or go now seems to have been answered, with speculation linking him with a move away falling quiet. The question of whether he is first-choice under Klopp, however, remains open.

Sturridge still has much to offer this side, as he showed with his brilliant display at West Ham United towards the tail end of last season, but the competition at Anfield for places up front has become more intense.

Even with Mane’s lack of match fitness to consider, Klopp is likely to select Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as his front three once the competitive fixtures finally come. It is up to Sturridge to change that.