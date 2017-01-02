Jose Mourinho has dropped Anthony Martial despite his Man of the Match performance in Manchester United's comeback win over Middlesbrough.

The French forward netted the equaliser that sparked the Old Trafford club's turnaround against the struggling Teessiders on Saturday.

But he has been overlooked as Mourinho opted for a frontline of Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the London Stadium.

West Ham handed a first Premier League start to Algerian winger Sofiane Feghouli.

The tricky wideman joined on a free transfer in the summer after seeing out his contract with La Liga giants Valencia and starts in an attacking lineup.

West Ham: Randolph, Nordtveit, Ogbonna, Reid, Cresswell, Kouyaté, Feghouli, Lanzini, Obiang, Payet, Antonio.

Subs:Adrian, Quina, Fletcher, Fernandes, Ayew, Noble, Carroll.

Man United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Zlatan.

Romero, Smalling, Fellaini, Young, Mata, Martial, Rashford