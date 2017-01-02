It’s a big game for…

Anthony Martial: The Frenchman has been left out in the cold at times by boss Jose Mourinho, but scored the equaliser against Middlesbrough on Saturday and generally caused them problems all game.

The next step for Martial is to build on that and cement his spot in the team, so can’t miss any opportunities to do so here.

Best stat…

16: West Ham United went a massive 16 games without a win against the Red Devils, spanning from 1993-2001 when West Ham beat them in both the FA Cup and the Premier League away from home.

Remember when…



West Ham United knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup after Paolo Di Canio calmly rolled the ball past Fabian Barthez in the United goal, who was still appealing for offside.

Player to watch…

Paul Pogba: After initially finding it difficult returning to Old Trafford following his record-breaking move from Juventus, the 23-year-old has finally found his feet.

Pogba has two goals and two assists in his last five outings, including that dramatic winner in United’s late turnaround against Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve.

Prediction...

Past three meetings…

Manchester United 4 (Ibrahimovic 2, Martial 2) West Ham 1 (Fletcher)

EFL Cup, November 2016

Manchester United 1 (Ibrahimovic) West Ham 1 (Sakho)

Premier League, November 2016

West Ham 3 (Sakho, Antonio, Reid) Manchester United 2 (Martial 2)

Premier League, May 2016

Form guide…

West Ham: LDWWWL

Manchester United: WWWWWW

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 5.15pm, Monday 2 January 2017

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1

Odds…

West Ham to win: 11/2

Manchester United to win: 4/7

Draw: 10/3