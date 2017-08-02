The transfer window has ticked into its final month and there are still plenty of potential big-name transfers left on the radar, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona all among the clubs still in the hunt for reinforcements.

Madrid are the side who everyone has their eyes on, with the biggest club in the world ready to move forward with their interest in Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.The debate over the French teenager is whether he trades regular football in a relatively easy league for a bit-role at the Bernabeu in a league that will chew him up and spit him out if he fails to make the cut.

Alexis Sanchez could also be on the move if he continues to try and force his way out of Arsenal">Arsenal, but the big question is whether the Gunners buckle or not and choose to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Our football writers also discuss the prospect of other clubs rising from the lower ranks to join the European ‘Super Clubs’ at a time when Paris Saint-Germain prepare to shake up the apple cart and sign Neymar from Barcelona for a world record £198m.

Independent sports editor Ed Malyon was joined last Thursday by chief football correspondent Miguel Delaney and Jack Pitt-Brooke to discuss all the latest from the transfer window.

Click play to listen to Episode 0 - Let's Talk Transfers, the pilot of The Indy Football Podcast, which is also available on iTunes, acast and all other podcast providers.

Episode 1 will preview the new season and all the biggest talking points for the nine months ahead.