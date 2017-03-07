Alexis Sanchez wants out of Arsenal with an exit this summer now looking likelier than ever.

The Chilean was dropped for the Gunners 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend stretching his already strained relationship with the club and tellingly his manager Arsene Wenger even further.

The 28-year-old stormed out of training last week after an angry disagreement with a teammate before continuing the row and confronting them further in the changing room afterwards.

6 players who could replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal







6 show all 6 players who could replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal









1/6 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) At 27 years old, this summer is probably Reus’ last chance for a big-money move and his direct style of running from wide positions makes him an obvious replacement for Sanchez. The biggest competition for his signature would likely come from Liverpool but, financially, Arsenal should be able to edge it. However, given the Gunners’ injury record, how wise would it be signing someone with an injury history as rich as Reus’? AFP/Getty Images

2/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Highly unlikely with Manchester United sniffing around but if Arsenal make the top four and the Red Devils don’t, there is always a possibility. And there’s the money available – even at £84m. Griezmann would be the kind of statement signing Arsenal have been yearning for and would be a signal of intent that they are really ready to challenge for the title again. Getty Images

3/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) A more realistic but equally as exciting a prospect. Carrasco has 14 goals already this season and is a powerful runner who seems, physically, like he would adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League. His workrate is exceptional – similar to that of Sanchez’s – and at only 23 years old he would be a long-term signing and Arsenal could use the uncertainty surrounding Diego Simeone’s future to prize the Belgian to north London. Getty Images

4/6 Isco (Real Madrid) A top talent struggling to get a place in La Liga’s leading side available and looking for first-team football? Sound familiar, Arsenal fans? Both Sanchez and Ozil joined the Gunners in similar situations to the one Isco is currently in and who’s to say he wouldn’t be as successful as those two? Arsenal would be able to sign the forward for less than £30m, which, at 24-years-old, represents quite the bargain. Getty Images

5/6 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Arsenal looked at 18-year-old Mbappe last summer and they’re continuing to monitor his progress at Monaco. The teenager is one of the most coveted in Europe and after his recent performance against Manchester City in the Champions League he looks like he has all the attributes to fill the Sanchez void. Like Anthony Martial when he left Monaco, Mbappe would not come cheaply, however. AFP/Getty Images

6/6 Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) Arsenal know they type of damage Cavani can do having impressed against them in this year’s Champions League and a 20-goal-a-season, coming in from the left is exactly what they’d be missing should Sanchez. The Uruguayan has been linked with the Premier League for years without a move coming to fruition and it would be a gamble as Cavani would command a hefty transfer fee and wage packet having come from the Qatari-owned PSG. AFP/Getty Images

In his pre-match press conference on Monday ahead of the clash with Bayern Munich Wenger was at pains to insist his relationship with his star man remains “honest and normal”.

Indeed, the Arsenal boss contended his decision to leave Sanchez out at Anfield was purely tactical.

But it is understood Wenger's choice also came from his growing disenchantment with his forward's ever frequent outbursts in recent months.

Wenger felt he had to act following the latest last week and attempt to deal with the issue behind closed doors.

With the mood of the team around him also being taken into account it is now increasingly clear that Sanchez’s future lies away from the Emirates with a move this summer ever more likely.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the chase with the Gunners’ top scorer looking for upwards of £300,000 per week at his next club.

The Chinese Super League remain interested although the player’s preference is to stay in Europe while Premier League clubs would also be on alert should he become available.