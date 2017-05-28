Amid all the intrigue about Arsene Wenger’s future that he has so fuelled this weekend, all the debate about whether he should finally leave Arsenal as his contract ends, there is one thing that should never be forgotten about him that remains so crucial to this entire situation: he ‘feels’ the game more than probably any other football figure. He lives it more.

Wenger himself has spoken about how he is unlike Sir Alex Ferguson in that he doesn’t have “his horses”, and those close to him say it is ultimately very difficult to imagine him leaving the Arsenal job because it would be very difficult for him to imagine life without the day-to-day of football. Beyond current affairs, all he is interested in is football, and he still watches so much of it so intensely.

That was something that so came across when he began to speak about how special Saturday was, what a seventh FA Cup meant to him, after Arsenal had defeated Chelsea 2-1 with a brilliant performance. Wenger was almost wistful, and endearingly so.

FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10 Aside from a handful of impressive saves – he should have done better to deny Costa’s equaliser.

2/22 Rob Holding - 5 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s only weak link today – he was outpaced and struggled to deal with the Chelsea forwards.

3/22 Per Mertesacker - 9 out of 10 Despite initial concerns, Mertesacker proved himself to be a battering ram at the back. A terrific all round display.

4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 His positioning was impressive, he tackled well and his movement off the ball created space at the back.

5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 The Spaniard defended well, but it was his attacking input that proved pivotal today.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 9 out of 10 His winning goal capped off a top performance from the Welshman.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 8 out of 10 Xhaka was oozing confidence today and it reflected in his play. Top display.

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 It was a quiet display from the Ox, but his occasional input was impressive.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 9 out of 10 It was a sparkling display from the German, who gave it his all out there today. His movement off the ball and creative passing proved problematic for Chelsea.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 9 out of 10 His opener injected the Arsenal side with energy and confidence. For the remainder he worked well in possession and his work rate was faultless.

11/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Welbeck has pace in abundance and this was effective for the Gunners. He was charging down the flanks and this started a number of moves.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 out of 10 He commanded his box well and collected a number of loose balls.

13/22 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Luiz made a number of vital clearances and blocks, but it was not enough to deny Arsenal’s two goals.

14/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 His attacking input provided another option for Chelsea and he looked confident in possession up the pitch.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 8 out of 10 Cahill made two heroic goal-line clearances which kept Chelsea in it. Remarkable defensive play today.

16/22 Victor Moses - 3 out of 10 Moses picked up two yellow cards today which left Conte’s side with ten min. The latter of the two bookings was for a blatant dive.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 out of 10 As always, he was the engine of the midfield for Chelsea. However, he had gave away possession on several occasions – which is unlike him.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Defensively Matic did his job, but he failed to provide an attacking element for Chelsea.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 7 out of 10 Going forward Alonso proved problematic, but defensively he failed to stop a number of Arsenal moves.

20/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10 Pedro was Chelsea’s most promising prospect going forward, but he did not receive enough service from the midfielder.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 out of 10 Hazard’s inputs today were short and sweet. Ideally, he’d have seen more of the ball as he looked impressive in possession.

22/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10 He scored the equaliser with a clever strike, but once again his temper was getting the better of him at times.

“You go out there today, when can you get that, you know? Or in the semi-final. I think it's a special day for a football club… it’s just the explosion of the passion of people.”

It’s why it’s so difficult to imagine him giving up the job. This is what he lives for. That, as he put it himself, is “the difference”.

“I love my job. I love to win, I love to build, I love to get people going and I love what I do. It’s as simple as that.”

It also meant it was Wenger at his best, as he offered up some classic ‘Wengerisms’: the little reflections on football that almost become grandiose reflections on life.

“There's a kind of violence in our society now where everybody has opinions and we have to live with it,” was one.

“We live in a society that wants always change,” was another.

Then there was this gem. “This job is basically trusting human beings, you know, so if you cannot forgive, you cannot trust. The only thing I advise to young coaches, if you have tendency to paranoia, don't do this job.”

It is precisely because this job is so special to him, though, that he wants it on the right terms. This is the other thing that shouldn’t be forgotten about his personality is it remains equally crucial to the situation: he does have an ego, an understandable and justifiable pride in what he has done at the club. As such, those who know Wenger say that he doesn’t want the job out of sentimentality or for it to represent some kind of “charity case”, but because he is still trusted to be the best - or, as he put it, the most “competent” - man for Arsenal.

That is the root of so much of the politicking over the past few months, why what seems a straight-forward situation has been so complicated. With the club wanting any decision on a new two-year deal to be “mutual”, Wenger is also understood to have been irritated at how some of the goalposts have been shifted, such as the sudden floating of plans for roles like a director of football and other ideas that the manager wouldn’t necessarily agree with. It has led to a few conspicuous public digs in his press conferences about elements that have irked him. One example was a comment on what he feels is the club’s deepening obsession with stats.

Arsène Wenger ended a difficult season with a moment of happiness ( Getty )

“It’s very difficult to predict where football will go, what will happen in the next 20 years,” Wenger said at the end of the league season. “Maybe we’ll have a robot on the bench who will make the decisions and the computer will analyse exactly what decisions he makes during the game. You might not even have human beings on the bench anymore.”

It was cuttingly delivered. That is why there was also an evident pride in the delivery his sign-off at the end of his press conference after the FA Cup final, when asked if he will make a presentation to the board at their Tuesday meeting to discuss his future.

“The best presentation: watch the game, and there can be no doubt.”

In other words, go back to the basics, the nuts and bolts and glorious muck and bullets of the game itself. That is what Wenger lives for. Moments like Saturday are what he works for.

That is why it is so hard to see him walking away.

Look at the football on Saturday, look at his joy in it.