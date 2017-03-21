Arsenal Supporters' Trust 'extremely concerned' by reports Arsene Wenger could renew his contract

The Arsenal Supporters’ Trust (AST) has expressed “extreme concern” over recent reports suggesting that Arsene Wenger is set to be offered a new contract at the club.

Although Wenger has faced increasing pressure to step down as manager, with his team enduring their worst sequence of Premier League results during his long tenure, it’s understood the Frenchman remains determined to stay on at the Emirates.

Such reports have left Arsenal’s “anti-Wenger’ fans outraged, including the 1,000-strong AST.

Tim Payton, a member of the Trust, revealed plans to hold a survey to gauge feelings about Wenger.

Payton said: “The AST is extremely concerned about the current situation at Arsenal and the apparent vacuum in decision making.

“Recent results have not been good enough and matters must improve. We are also concerned about the drift in decision making at the club with the contract situation of so many key players at stake.

“The AST does not usually survey its members on football issues during the season but results in recent weeks have led us to conclude there is an urgent requirement to now do so.

“The situation around the manager’s contract is of great importance to the future of the club and yet the decision seems to have been outsourced to just one man. This is wrong.”

West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Ben Foster - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Arsenal's goal, he made a fine save from Ramsey and showed good handling throughout. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Craig Dawson - 8 out of 10 A constant threat from set-pieces, he dominated the air at both ends of the pitch and was rewarded with two goals. Getty Images

3/22 Gareth McAuley - 7 out of 10 The Northern Irish defender was consistently cool under pressure. Getty Images

4/22 Jonny Evans - 8 out of 10 Alongside his compatriot, he took was the essence of assured defending. Getty Images

5/22 Allan Nyom - 7 out of 10 Demonstrated pace and power from the left-back position. Getty Images

6/22 Darren Fletcher - 7 out of 10 The midfielder was given more license to get forward alongside Livermore and nearly finished off a fine first half move. Getty Images

7/22 Jake Livermore - 8 out of 10 Following his England call-up, the midfielder impressed as he sat in front of the back four. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Chris Brunt - 5 out of 10 Back on the left-side of midfield, the winger was quiet before his removal for Yacob. Getty Images

9/22 Nacer Chadli - 6 out of 10 Switched off defensively for Sanchez's goal, but was at the heart of two of Albion's. Getty Images

10/22 James McClean - 7 out of 10 A livewire on the left, he missed chances with his head and his right boot. Booked. Getty Images

11/22 Hal Robson-Kanu - 6 out of 10 Off the bench and on the scoresheet within 74 seconds. Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made two fine saves before injury forced him off in the first half.

13/22 Hector Bellerín - 5 out of 10 Pushed back and given a torrid time by the tenacity of McClean.

14/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10 Failed to recover after being beaten in the air by Dawson for Albion's opener.

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 5 out of 10 Struggled against the strength of both Rondon and Robson-Kanu.

16/22 Nacho Monreal - 5 out of 10 Combined well with Sanchez when overlapping. Less impressive in defence.

17/22 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10 Displayed awareness to set up Sanchez but was outmuscled by West Brom's midfield.

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact all afternoon.

19/22 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10 An early glimpse of goal was as good as it got for the forward who was unable to show the England boss what he was missing.

20/22 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 An off day for the Welshman who was denied by Foster and then culpable for allowing Dawson to roam free to head Albion's third.

21/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10 Saw little of the ball up front, but did hit the crossbar with a close-range header in the second half.

22/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Another goal for the Chilean, but he struggled after being fouled by McClean. The decision to substitute him led to a chorus of boos.

Former Arsenal midfielder David Platt claimed the whole furore around Wenger could be “very damaging” for the club and questioned why the Frenchman publicly revealed he had made a decision regarding his future after defeat at West Brom.

Platt, in an interview with beIN Sports, said: “To me, it seems bizarre that he can go into a press conference after a result like that and then tease us. None of us is any the wiser with the words he comes out with.

“All this talk and all the things that he’s saying there are actually giving the players an excuse to create uncertainty around the place.

“Even if he’s leaving, sign the contract and put a clause in it. For want of a better word, lie so you can settle things down and get on with it, qualify for the Champions League and then leave in the summer because that prize is too big.

“It can be so damaging, especially for a club like Arsenal. They want to run it financially well, fair enough, but you have one year out of that Champions League and that’s a lot of money and you’re not competing for the top players either.”