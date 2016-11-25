It’s a big game for…

Olivier Giroud. Should he start, the Frenchman will be out to prove a point having played a secondary role in recent months. With two goals in Arsenal’s last two matches, and a total of 10 this season, it’s evident that Giroud can deliver – regardless of how he does so. It’s time to stake his claim to a spot in Arsene Wenger’s starting XI and seize the opportunity should he be presented with it on Sunday afternoon.

Remember when…

Arsenal pulled ahead to a 2-0 lead within the space of 60 seconds? A goal apiece from Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the first-half were enough to see the visitors through to a 2-0 victory last February at the Vitality Stadium.

Player to watch…

Mesut Ozil. The German has a bit of a record against Bournemouth, scoring in his side’s last two encounters against the south coast club. After his assured and influential performance against PSG on Wednesday night, which helped drag his team into back a match they had initially led, Ozil should be given a much more of a comfortable ride on Sunday afternoon. Let’s see what he can do.

Head-to-head…

AFC Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2 (Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain), Premier League, February 2016

Arsenal 2 (Paulista, Ozil) AFC Bournemouth 0, Premier League, December 2015

Arsenal 3 (Richardson, Smith, Thomas) AFC Bournemouth 0, League Cup, October 1987

Will Ozil once again strike to help sink Bournemouth? (Getty)​



Predicted line-ups...

Arsenal 4-2-3-1: Cech; Jenkinson, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Xhaka, Ramsey; Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez.

AFC Bournemouth 4-2-3-1: Boruc; Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Gosling, Ake; Stanislas, Arter, King; Wilson.

Form guide…

Arsenal: DDDWW

AFC Bournemouth: WLLDW

Vital information…

Kick-off: Sunday 27 November, 14:15 GMT, Emirates Stadium.

TV: Sky Sports 1, highlights on BBC 1, MOTD2.

Odds…

Arsenal to win: 39/100

Draw: 17/4

Bournemouth to win: 15/2