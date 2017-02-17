Arsene Wenger has hit back at Arsenal fans calling for his head following the 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich on Wednesday, claiming that even if he leaves the club at the end of the season, they still won’t get what they want.

Wenger gave mixed impressions during his Friday press conference ahead of Monday’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Sutton United, as despite appearing in a relaxed mood and focused on the rest of the season, he dropped a major hint that he will not remain in the job for much longer.

Wenger did confirm that he has no plans to retire, given that he insisted he will manage next season either at Arsenal or elsewhere, but he also wanted to offer a piece of advice to those calling for him to quit, with fan protests at the Emirates beginning to rear their ugly head once again.

"Even if I go, they will not win every game,” Wenger said on Friday morning.

Asked what the Arsenal board currently feels about his future, Wenger replied: “I don’t want to come back on that. At the moment we have other priorities. My person is not important, the future of Arsenal Football Club and what we can achieve in the future and this season [is].

“No matter what happens I will manage next season. Is it here or somewhere else? That is for sure. I hate defeat, I hate to lose games. I want to do extremely well for this club.”

Wenger has faced fierce criticism from the emerging YouTube channel Arsenal Fav TV, which has gained attention of late after Gary Neville criticised the supporters who are interviewed regularly on there by labelling one of them an “idiot” and another “embarrassing”.

Arsenal supporters have started protesting again like they did in 2015/16 (Getty)



The 67-year-old brushed off criticism of him in the media this week, despite widespread calls for him to end his 20-year reign as Arsenal manager at the end of the season after a second 5-1 humbling in Munich in the space of 15 months.

“I am used to it,” Wenger added. “I am here for 20 years. In life, it is important to do what is right. I am in a public job and I must accept that. Everybody can have an opinion.”