Arsenal are set to hand Hector Bellerin an improved five-year contract in an attempt to keep him out of the clutches of potential suitors Barcelona and Manchester City.

The Spaniard has three years left on his current deal having joined the Gunners from Barcelona as a 16-year-old in 2011.

However, his former club are keen to see him return to the Nou Camp while Pep Guardiola, who was in charge of the Spanish champions when Bellerin joined, is considering an attempt to make him the latest player to switch the Emirates for the Etihad.

City reportedly made a move for the 21-year-old over the summer with Guardiola uncertain over Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna, only to be told he was not for sale.

Arsenal officials have already alerted Bellerin’s representatives to negotiations and are expected to open talks after the current international break.

The Gunners hinted at a new deal after his inclusion in Spain’s Euro 2016 squad at the end of last season but no discussions have taken place until now.

Burnley vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Burnley vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Tom Heaton Not overly tested but good when called upon. 7

2/22 Matthew Lowton Dogged throughout and unlucky to concede right at the end. 6

3/22 Michael Keane Nearly scored and unlucky to be on losing side. 7

4/22 Ben Mee A solid enough performance. 6

5/22 Stephen Ward Unlucky to lose it right at the end after a reasonable game at the back 6.

6/22 Johann Gudmundsson Played some great crosses in and worked hard. 7

7/22 Jeff Hendrick Kept going and worked his opposite man hard. 6

8/22 Dean Marney An industrious midfield display nearly won his side a point. 7

9/22 Steven Defour A fairly quiet game before being subbed midway through second half. 6

10/22 George Boyd Perhaps a little quieter than usual but had a decent enough game. 6

11/22 Sam Vokes Missed a golden opportunity to nab a goal for his side. 5

12/22 Petr Cech Made at least one excellent save on a fairly quiet afternoon. 7

13/22 Hector Bellerin Good going forward and little to do in defence. 6

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi Will have more difficult days at the office. 6

15/22 Laurent Koscielny Hardly tested in a fairly easy game. 6

16/22 Nacho Monreal Got forward well and had a fairly easy ride in defence. 6 Getty

17/22 Granit Xhaka Reliable without really imposing himself on the game. 6

18/22 Santi Cazorla Arsenal could have used a bit more of his creativity. 6

19/22 Theo Walcott A fairly quiet game for the man looking to get back in the England fold. 6

20/22 Mesut Ozil Played a few delicious passes but couldn't unpick Burnley’s defence. 7

21/22 Alex Iwobi Blazed a couple of chances horribly wide and largely had a game to forget. 5

22/22 Alexis Sanchez Dragged great chance wide and forced a good save from Heaton but not at his best. 6

Bellerin will be given a significant pay increase and given reassurances about squad investment as they are aware of his ambition to win trophies.

The news comes as Arsenal look to tie all their big stars down to new contracts with talks also set to take place with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, whose deals both expire in 2018.