Robert Huth has revealed that Leicester City’s players were fired up to win the Premier League title after seeing the changing room selfies that the Arsenal squad took in the wake of their 2-1 victory last season.

Arsenal were the only club to beat Leicester in both of their Premier League encounters last season, but were unable to stop the Foxes motoring to the title as they held off both Arsenal and Tottenham to clinch victory with four matches to spare.

Much has been said about Leicester’s collective spirit that carried them throughout the season, but defender Huth has revealed that part of that was fuelled by Arsenal’s method of celebrating their win being taking pictures of themselves and uploading the photographs to their social media pages – so much so that it “got the blood boiling”.

“For me the key point was when we lost to Arsenal,” said Huth. "Everyone was celebrating, they were doing selfies. Even though we were still top.

"A few of the lads stuck a few those pictures up and it got the blood boiling. It gave us an extra yard in the next few games.”

After taking the lead over Arsenal through Jamie Vardy in an effort to banish the memories of the Gunners’ 5-2 victory at the King Power Stadium, Leicester saw Danny Simpson sent-off for a second bookable offence before Theo Walcott equalised in the second half.

With both teams still pushing for victory, Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck came off the substitutes’ bench to head in the winning goal and spark wild celebrations among the home side.

But any hopes of the victory proving to be a catalyst for the rest of the season proved well wide of the mark. Arsenal lost their next two matches against Manchester United and Swansea, while the Foxes won three of their next four matches on their way to the easiest of title triumphs.



This season, both clubs endured testing starts after losing their opening matches before playing out a 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium. However, both clubs have shown improvement to rise up the Premier League table, with Leicester comfortably beating Burnley 3-0 at the weekend while Arsenal eased past Hull 4-1 to move into the top four.