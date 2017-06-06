The 2016/17 league season was the worst campaign in Arsene Wenger’s 21-years at Arsenal, with the manager subsequently promising three summer signings to fire the club back into the Champions League.

The Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac was the club’s first signing of the window, arriving on a free transfer from German side Schalke. There are also rumours that a world-record bid has been lodged for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappé.

Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez is another player to have been linked with the club, after he declared he wanted to quit the 2015/16 this summer.

But Arsenal will also have to work hard to keep some of their best players at the club, with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all linked with moves away.

Wenger wants to make three new signings before the new season ( Getty )

Here, we analyse how Arsenal could line up at the beginning of the 2017/18 season.

Goalkeeper – Petr Cech

Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players.

Right-back – Hector Bellerin

“This type of news about Barcelona is something which makes me happy,” Hector Bellerin said about rumours linking him with a return to his former club. Arsenal supporters presumably weren’t so pleased. He remains unlikely to leave given his place in Arsenal’s first-team.

Bellerin has refused to rule out a return to Barcelona (Arsenal FC via Getty )

Centre-back – Shkodran Mustafi

The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt.

Centre-back – Laurent Koscielny

His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell.

Left-back – Sead Kolasinac

Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but is also confident in more central positions, giving Wenger the license to switch to a 3-4-2-1 where necessary.

Arsenal snap up defender Sead Kolasinac

Centre-midfield – Granit Xhaka

Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball.

Centre-midfield – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Will Arsenal be able to keep hold of him? Has courted interest from Liverpool and has also expressed his frustration at not being played in the middle by Arsene Wenger – so if he is to line up for the club next season, it might have to be in a central position.

Right-wing – Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Should Wenger revert back to his tried and tested 4-2-3-1, Mahrez would form a key component of a formidable front three.

Could Mahrez be on his way to the Emirates Stadium? ( Getty )

Attacking-midfield – Mesut Ozil

Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world.

Left-wing – Alexis Sanchez

Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ozil, question marks also hang over the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is surely the player Wenger would most like to keep. Scored 30 goals last season – his best ever goal return – and has been attracting admiring glances from PSG.

Centre-forward – Kylian Mbappe

All the talk is that Arsenal are lining up a staggering world-record big of £121.8m for the Monaco whizz-kid. Should he join, the teenager will lead the line for Arsenal, possibly leading to the exit of his compatriot Olivier Giroud.