Arsenal scouts are said to have been keeping tabs on Porto's Danilo Pereira​ who has a €40m (£34.5m) release clause in his contract.

The defensive midfielder started five games in Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph last summer and could come in as competition for Granit Xhaka, Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny.

According to A Bola, Arsenal representatives were in attendance to watch Pereira score in Porto's 4-2 win over Rio Ave last weekend.

Sevilla are said to have "lined up a replacement" for Steven N'Zonzi, potentially freeing him up for a move to Arsenal.

Another defensive midfield option, N'Zonzi has impressed in the Spanish club's run to second place in La Liga this season and has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs.

With Sevilla seemingly resigned to losing the former Stoke player - who is said to have a £25m release clause - Don Balon report they want to sign Lille's Ibrahim Amadou in the summer to take his place.

1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of saves throughout, but was not tested to his limits at any stage.

2/22 Gabriel Paulista – 5 out of 10 Looked strong going forward, but defensive positioning looked lapse at times.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10 Scored the opener for Arsenal following a worthy penalty shout. Defended well, also.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Made a number of crucial interceptions, challenges and clearances. As per usual with Kos.

5/22 Nacho Monreal – 5 out of 10 His decisions when in possession were questionable and he was losing all of the 50/50 challenges.

6/22 Granit Xhaka – 3 out of 10 Received a red card for a terrible tackle on Defour. Mediocre performance other than that.

7/22 Aaron Ramsey – 6 out of 10 Did the simple stuff well, but his deliveries into the danger zones could have certainly been better.

8/22 Alex Iwobi – 7 out of 10 His work rate was faultless - he more than occupied his defensive duties. He caused problems going forward.

9/22 Mesut Ozil – 7 out of 10 Was a key element to Arsenal’s attacking force and he created a cluster of chances for the home side.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez – 9 out of 10 He terrorised the Burnley defence throughout and his penalty to win the game was an example of his confidence and composure. Truly sublime.

11/22 Olivier Giroud – 6 out of 10 Failed to cause any real problems for Heaton, but he was involved throughout.

12/22 Tom Heaton – 7 out of 10 Aside from the goals, he made a number of quality saves to deny an embarrassing score line.

13/22 Matthew Lowton – 6 out of 10 Defended well and made some encouraging runs forward, overlapping the midfielders.

14/22 Michael Keane – 7 out of 10 Stood his ground against the relentless Arsenal strike force. Made some huge tackles and held the line well at the back.

15/22 Ben Mee – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of vital tackles to dispossess the Arsenal forwards.

16/22 Stephen Ward – 6 out of 10 Courageously battled throughout and start moves from the back when possible.

17/22 Dean Marney – 5 out of 10 It was a tiresome performance from a man of such quality. Should have impacted the game a lot more.

18/22 George Boyd – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful in possession, but defensively he showed glimpses of brilliance.

19/22 Jeff Hendrick – 5 out of 10 Gave possession away cheaply, but his work rate was obvious out there. He reads the game well.

20/22 Steven Defour – 7 out of 10 His set pieces were dangerous and he was a key element to Burnley going throughout.

21/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 Scored the late equaliser to keep his side afloat, but had a somewhat quiet game aside from that. Lacked service from the midfield men.

22/22 Ashley Barnes – 6 out of 10 Won the late penalty for Burnley, but otherwise it was a mediocre display. Had a few shots, but apart from that there was not much action surrounding the striker.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are said to be in competition with Bayern Munich to sign Metz starlet Vincent Thill, according to TalkSport.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder became the first player born this millennium to score an international goal when he found the net for Luxembourg against Nigeria last May and has since appeared off the bench in Ligue 1 and the French cup.

Alexandre Lacazette - long linked with a move to north London - is "waiting for the right time" to leave Lyon, according to former teammate Samuel Umtiti.

"I have great respect for Lyon, they are one of the biggest French clubs, but after a while, he will leave to progress," Umtiti, who left for Barcelona last summer, told Canal+. "I know his character. He is waiting for the right time."

Marseille have joined the race for Arsenal target Ricardo Rodriguez, according to L'Equipe.

The Swiss defender has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, but the French club are short on options at left-back and are willing to splash their cash.

After a move to Dortmund failed to materialise, Gedion Zelalem looks set to join Dutch second tier leaders VVV Venlo on loan until the end of the season.

The Eerste Divisie side are seven points clear at the top of the table and De Telegraaf reports Arsene Wenger wants him to go there for regular first-team football.