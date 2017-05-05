Jose Mourinho says Arsene Wenger does not need to try and “make peace” with the Manchester United manager, because he believes recent meetings prove they have a respectful relationship and “no problems”, and even joked that the Arsenal boss will be happier with him than ever due to the fact he will be forced into picking a much-changed team at the Emirates on Sunday.

The two coaches have had one of the most rancorous rivalries of all of those between bosses in the Premier League - and perhaps even more furious than Wenger’s one-time antipathy towards Mourinho’s Old Trafford predecessor Sir Alex Ferguson - having exchanged barbs and even physical shoves over the past 13 years.

Wenger had said on Thursday he was open to a thawing of their relationship, but Mourinho believes that is already the case, because he is willing to leave any issues on the pitch - or, in this case, the sidelines next to it.

“He doesn’t need to [make peace],” the Portuguese said. “He doesn’t need to because there are no problems. In the last match at Old Trafford, we shook hands before, after, I remember that I still met him in the corridor for the press conferences, we shook hands again. He doesn’t need to make peace.

“When there is peace, we don’t have to have problem. I am a big boy, I’m in football all my life, I know a problem on the pitch the next day is not a problem at all. So for me not a problem at all and I think he will be really pleased with me that I am going to change my team against Arsenal, so I think he’ll be really happy with me!”