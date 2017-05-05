  1. Sport
Jose Mourinho has 'no problems' with Arsene Wenger as he insists old rival doesn't need to 'make peace'

The Manchester United manager believes his relationship with his Arsenal adversary has grown to the point that they

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho have 'no problems', according to the Manchester United manager Getty

Jose Mourinho says Arsene Wenger does not need to try and “make peace” with the Manchester United manager, because he believes recent meetings prove they have a respectful relationship and “no problems”, and even joked that the Arsenal boss will be happier with him than ever due to the fact he will be forced into picking a much-changed team at the Emirates on Sunday.

The two coaches have had one of the most rancorous rivalries of all of those between bosses in the Premier League - and perhaps even more furious than Wenger’s one-time antipathy towards Mourinho’s Old Trafford predecessor Sir Alex Ferguson - having exchanged barbs and even physical shoves over the past 13 years.

Wenger had said on Thursday he was open to a thawing of their relationship, but Mourinho believes that is already the case, because he is willing to leave any issues on the pitch - or, in this case, the sidelines next to it.

“He doesn’t need to [make peace],” the Portuguese said. “He doesn’t need to because there are no problems. In the last match at Old Trafford, we shook hands before, after, I remember that I still met him in the corridor for the press conferences, we shook hands again. He doesn’t need to make peace.

“When there is peace, we don’t have to have problem. I am a big boy, I’m in football all my life, I know a problem on the pitch the next day is not a problem at all. So for me not a problem at all and I think he will be really pleased with me that I am going to change my team against Arsenal, so I think he’ll be really happy with me!”

