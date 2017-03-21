Joachim Low believes Bastian Schweinsteiger could still have helped Manchester United as the Red Devils prepare to say farewell to the former Germany international.

World Cup winner Schweinsteiger is set to leave Old Trafford after agreeing a one-year deal with MLS side Chicago Fire.

Schweinsteiger fell badly out of favour under Jose Mourinho making only one start this season and is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this term.

Louis van Gaal's Manchester United signings







12 show all Louis van Gaal's Manchester United signings





















1/12 Ander Herrera The Spaniard signed from Athletic Bilbao for £29million in the summer of 2014 Getty

2/12 Luke Shaw The England left-back became Van Gaal's second signing arriving from Southampton for £27m Getty

3/12 Marcos Rojo The Argentine joined from Sporting CP for £16m Getty

4/12 Angel Di Maria The Argentine joined from Real Madrid for what was then a British record transfer £59.7m Getty

5/12 Daley Blind The versatile Blind arrived from Ajax for £14m in September 2014 Getty

6/12 Victor Valdes After a short period training with the club Valdes joined on a free in January 2015 Getty

7/12 Memphis Depay Dutch winger Depay arrived from PSV for an initial £24m in the summer of 2015 Getty

8/12 Matteo Darmian The Italian international moved from Torino in July 2015 Getty

9/12 Bastian Schweinsteiger The World Cup winning German international swapped Munich for Manchester in July 2015 Getty

10/12 Morgan Schneiderlin The Frenchman joined from Southampton for an undisclosed fee Getty

11/12 Sergio Romero The Argentine goalkeeper joined on a free in July 2015 Getty

12/12 Anthony Martial The French forward made the move from Monaco on deadline day in 2015 for a fee suggested to be an initial £50m Getty

But Germany boss Low, speaking before his side meet England in a friendly on Wednesday evening, believes the 32-year-old still has plenty in the tank and could have offered something to the heart of United’s midfield.

"We spoke some weeks ago and he said in training he has given everything he has got," he said in his pre-match press conference.

"For a while there was some light on the horizon, but it was just not to be at Manchester United.

"I saw a few of United games. As a midfield organiser, I think United could have done with Schweinsteiger in a few games."

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil has withdrawn from the game in Dortmund, alongside Julian Draxler and Mario Gomez.

Arsenal playmaker Ozil and Paris St Germain forward Draxler have both reported hamstring problems, while Wolfsburg striker Gomez has a groin injury.

Schweinsteiger fell badly out of favour at United (Getty)



Germany had already confirmed goalkeeper Manuel Neuer would play no part in Wednesday's match at the Westfalenstadion due to a calf complaint.

"Neuer has reported injured, it's the same with Ozil and Draxler," said Low.

"They have minor hamstring injuries but it is too much of a risk to play them. Gomez has a groin injury."