Joachim Low suggests Jose Mourinho made a mistake in not using Bastian Schweinsteiger at Manchester United

World Cup winner Schweinsteiger is set to leave Old Trafford after agreeing a one-year deal with MLS side Chicago Fire

Bastian Schweinsteiger made only one start under Jose Mourinho this season Getty

Joachim Low believes Bastian Schweinsteiger could still have helped Manchester United as the Red Devils prepare to say farewell to the former Germany international.

Schweinsteiger fell badly out of favour under Jose Mourinho making only one start this season and is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this term.

But Germany boss Low, speaking before his side meet England in a friendly on Wednesday evening, believes the 32-year-old still has plenty in the tank and could have offered something to the heart of United’s midfield.

"We spoke some weeks ago and he said in training he has given everything he has got," he said in his pre-match press conference.

Schweinsteiger agrees to leave United for Chicago Fire

"For a while there was some light on the horizon, but it was just not to be at Manchester United.

"I saw a few of United games. As a midfield organiser, I think United could have done with Schweinsteiger in a few games."

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil has withdrawn from the game in Dortmund, alongside Julian Draxler and Mario Gomez.

Arsenal playmaker Ozil and Paris St Germain forward Draxler have both reported hamstring problems, while Wolfsburg striker Gomez has a groin injury.

bastian-schweinsteiger.jpg

Schweinsteiger fell badly out of favour at United (Getty)

Germany had already confirmed goalkeeper Manuel Neuer would play no part in Wednesday's match at the Westfalenstadion due to a calf complaint.

"Neuer has reported injured, it's the same with Ozil and Draxler," said Low.

"They have minor hamstring injuries but it is too much of a risk to play them. Gomez has a groin injury."

