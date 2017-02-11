Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth side are in danger of falling into a relegation dog-fight. They appear to be stuck in a rut but a win in the Monday night fixture against Manchester City could see them begin to climb back up the table.

With the race for the top four heating up, every win is vital. City have fallen 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea but, with the introduction of young forward Gabriel Jesus, they are beginning to look a threat once again. Pep Guardiola will be expected to deliver Champions League football for next season as the bare minimum and this is a game he simply cannot afford to lose.

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City kicks off at 20:00pm on Monday 13 February.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports 1, coverage starts from 19:00pm

It’s a big game for…

Artur Boruc

After shipping six at Goodison Park on the weekend, Boruc will need a better performance this time around. It is expected he will have a busy night’s work with City’s attacking forces and he’ll need to be on top of his game to stop them from scoring.

Best stat…

Bournemouth have never beaten Manchester City in the nine times they’ve played each other.

Remember when…

Man City needed three points to secure promotion but blew a 3-0 half-time lead against Bournemouth in 1989.

Player to watch…

Gabriel Jesus

An obvious pick. Since completing his £27million move from Palmeiras, the Brazilian sensation has become City’s new star. With a brace last time out, including a last minute winner against Swansea, we’ve picked Jesus to be the player to watch out for in this tie.

Past three-meetings…

Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne, 15) (Iheanacho, 25) (Sterling, 48) (Gundogan, 66) AFC Bournemouth 0 Premier League, September 2016

AFC Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 4 (Fernando, 7) (De Bruyne, 12) (Aguero, 19) (Kolarov, 90) Premier League, April 2016

Manchester City 5 (Sterling, 7, 29, 45) (Bony 11, 89) Bournemouth 1 (Murray, 22) Premier League, October 2015

Form guide…

AFC Bournemouth: DLLDLL

Manchester City: WLDWWW

Odds…

AFC Bournemouth to win: 23/4

Manchester City to win: 23/50

Draw: 19/5

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)