Antonio Conte has cast doubt on Tottenham Hotspur’s title credentials by claiming that the club have lower expectations than their top-four rivals.

Spurs have finished 5th, 3rd and 2nd in the league under Maurico Pochettino, and will compete in the Champions League for a second successive year next season.

They are also the only Premier League side not to sign any new players so far this summer, something Conte believes is because Tottenham are not under as much pressure to fight for trophies as the other clubs in the top six.

“My question is this: What are Tottenham's expectations?” Conte said while on the club’s pre-season tour of Singapore.

“If they don't win the title, it's not a tragedy. If they don't arrive in the Champions League, it's not a tragedy.

“If they go out in the first round of the Champions League, it's not a tragedy. If they go out after the first game that they play in the Europa League and go down against Gent, it's not a tragedy.

“Maybe for Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and - I don't know - Liverpool, it is a tragedy. You must understand this. You must understand the status of the team.”

Conte also revealed that Chelsea missed out on right-back Kyle Walker, who moved to Manchester City earlier this summer for an initial fee of £45m which could rise to £50m.

“We tried to buy Walker,” he said.

“Honestly, I think now every single player is expensive. For you to even enquire about one player, he is expensive.

“You go to buy a right-back, a left-back or a central defender and he is expensive. It is very difficult in the transfer market for the teams that need to improve their squads.”