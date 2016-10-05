Gary Cahill says he doesn’t “care what anybody says” and is ready to prove his critics wrong after an indifferent start to life under new Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

The Blues are seventh in the Premier League table with 13 points from seven matches and Cahill has been targeted by supporters on social media as one of the main culprits for their struggles following the defeats by Liverpool and Arsenal.

The 30-year-old England international made a crucial error as Chelsea succumbed to a dispiriting 3-0 reverse at the Emirates as Conte’s men fell five points behind early pacesetters Manchester City with one point from three matches.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, he said: "I don't care what anybody says, I don't listen to anybody. The only people I have to prove myself to is the manager of the football club that I'm playing at and my team-mates that I'm playing with.

"For me, my form up to Swansea [2-2 draw with Chelsea on September 11] was fine. I was playing well, I was happy.

"But then I made a few big errors and we all know that when you make a few errors in football, basic ones as well, it gets noticed. I'm not stupid.

"But if you make a couple of mistakes in a couple of big games, then all of a sudden the whole season is tarnished like you're having a bit of a nightmare.

"Yet it's not like you can turn around and say 'he's lost his legs or is being beaten all ends up'.

"I basically made my own mistakes out of nothing, so as ridiculously as bad as they were, they are also easy to correct."