Antonio Conte suggests Chelsea sold Nemanja Matic to Manchester United against Italian's wishes

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has suggested that Nemanja Matic was sold to Manchester United against his wishes.

United completed the signing of Matic for £40m at the end of last month, reuniting the Serbian with his old boss Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea’s willingness to sell the player drew criticism from numerous figures within the sport, with Paul Scholes most recently questioning the decision to let him go.

And speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Italian boss described Matic’s departure as “a great loss” for the club but one that he had to "accept".

"Matic knows very well what I think about him," he said. "The importance for me about this player, who is a really good player, a top player, very important for our team, but sometimes you must accept this crazy transfer market.

"And sometimes you must accept different decisions. But he is a great loss for us."

Conte also warned that Chelsea must bring in more players to have any chance of successfully defending their Premier League title.

Who could Chelsea replace Matic with?







6 show all Who could Chelsea replace Matic with?









1/6 Who could Chelsea replace Matic with? Who might Chelsea sign as Nemanja Matic's replacement? Getty

2/6 Ross Barkley 8/10 Everton manager Ronald Koeman confirmed that Ross Barkley has asked for a ‘new challenge’ and will ‘100%’ be leaving Everton. Chelsea have identified Barkley as a transfer target in order to boost their homegrown quota and are currently three players short of the Premier League’s minimum homegrown requirements. Barkley would be a good fit for Chelsea but would have to adapt to a deeper role in Antionio Conte’s 3-4-3 to be a success. Getty Images

3/6 Marco Verratti 7/10 Marco Verratti has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG but recently gave an interview where he apologised to fans for the exit rumours created by his agent Mino Raiola. Verratti was frequently names in Conte’s Italian squads and last year told Sky Italia “I believe Conte is the best coach I have ever worked with.” Could the pair be reunited at Chelsea? Getty Images

4/6 Renato Sanches 6/10 2016 European Championship winner Renato Sanches has been used sparingly in his first season at Bayern Munich and wants to leave for regular football. The German champions are ready to let Sanches depart a year after he joined the club, even if it is on loan. Chelsea have been interested in the 19 year-old but Sanches has reportedly snubbed the Blues in favour of AC Milan where he can expect more first team opportunities. Getty Images

5/6 Fabinho 3/10 Manchester United hotly pursued a move for Monaco’s defensive midfielder before turning their attention to Matic. Fabinho caught the eyes of Europe’s elite when staring in Monaco’s title winning side but the French club are determined to hold onto the Brazilian. In a statement Monaco’s vice president made it very clear that Fabinho is an ‘essential player’ and will be staying. Chelsea have already prised away on of Monaco’s central midfielders when they spent £35million on Tiemoue Bakayoko which makes Fabinho an unlikely prospect. Bongarts/Getty Images

6/6 Eric Dier 3/10 Tottenham were reluctant to let Manchester United speak to Eric Dier who was reportedly open to a move away from Spurs. Mauricio Pochettino’s refusal to let Dier leave for United makes the Englishman a difficult target for Chelsea who have soured their relationship with the north London club in recent years. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

The champions have so far signed the likes of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, but Conte has insisted Chelsea still to strengthen before the transfer window closes on August 31.

"Yes, for sure," the Italian said when asked if it will be hard to retain the title this season without making more signings.

"This league is not easy. Six teams are very strong and you must be prepared. I hope to be able to improve our squad. The transfer market is not finished. We want to be competitive and we want to fight for the title again. The club knows my priorities.

Morata joined Chelsea for a club record fee ( Getty )

"It won't be easy. It's a great challenge for us to try and retain the title, but we are working hard."

Conte added that he was optimistic Morata, who Chelsea signed for a club record £70m, has a bright future ahead of him at Stamford Bridge.

"Alvaro is a really good player, he's still young despite having a lot of experience," he said.

"He needs to play regularly, he's a player I trust a lot. I think he has good prospects for Chelsea - for now and the future.

"Will he start this weekend? He's working very well and starting to understand or idea of football."