At the end of every match, after Antonio Conte has expended as much energy as his players with the way he jumps around, the Chelsea manager usually insists on a shower to cool down and make himself presentable. It often means that he keeps the media waiting a while for his press conference, but also gives him the time to collect himself, and ensure he gives little away in impressively polished appearances.

He was in typically calm mood despite the entertaining chaos seen in his side’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Tuesday night, praising his team’s “personality” amid such an atmosphere and how it was a point to be pleased with despite Diego Costa’s late penalty miss. That was natural given that Chelsea had actually extended their lead to nine points after Arsenal’s latest slip-up in a 2-1 defeat by Watford, but there was still one sentence that suggested a bit more emotion in the Italian about something than he was willing to let be known. It was when he was asked about his side’s next game, at home by Arsenal, and their own last defeat at the Emirates in October.

That wasn’t so much a defeat, however, as a 3-0 humiliation.

The irony is that it was probably the major turning point in Chelsea’s season given that it led to the manager figuring out the 3-4-3 formation that so suits his side but, from his comments, it seemed clear that Conte sees it as no blessing in disguise. The perfectionist in it seems to only see a hugely irritating stain on what has otherwise been a pristine campaign, and one that needs to be completely cleansed to leave the right impression; to really fit this season.

“For sure we face another great team because Arsenal can fight for the title,” Conte initially said with his customary respect, before pausing momentarily with what felt some effect.

“Don’t forget that in the previous game we lost 3-0 away, and I think this could be a good chance for us to show that now in the second part of the season we are a totally different team if you compare the previous game. It’s a good chance for us.”

You can bet Conte hasn’t let his players forget it. Indeed, for all the measure he talks about such things in public, it is safe to presume he talks about them with much more edge in private. There’s no other way a team like this can so drastically get better, even with the change in formation.

Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Horrendously at fault for Chelsea's opener but made amends by saving Costa's late penalty.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10 Performed well at the back after passing a fitness test, he was unable to get forward to support the attack.

3/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10 Impressed in his individual battle with Costa, but gave away a penalty when ran at in the area.

4/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Guilty of some major lapses in concentration when given too much time on the ball.

5/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10 The makeshift defender got up and down well, and showed great awareness in setting up Wijnaldum's equaliser.

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7 out of 10 Troubled Chelsea with his late runs into the box, and netted his side's equaliser.

7/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10 Led by example. Pivotal in the move from which his side equalised and denied Pedro with a brilliant late challenge.

8/22 Emre Can - 6 out of 10 An improved performance in midfield, but offered little in terms of creativity.

9/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10 A quiet night for the midfielder who still managed to show off some lovely touches.

10/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Kept Chelsea's defenders busy but was wasteful with two glorious chances.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Played 75 minutes as he continues his comeback from injury, there were glimpses of the ingenuity Liverpool have been missing in his absence.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Few saves to make although the Belgian showed his opposite number the best way to organise a defence.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 Tracked his opponents superbly well in defence, and didn't give Coutinho many moments to shine.

14/22 David Luiz - 8 out of 10 Solid at the back, he showed initiative and ability in scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Found himself under little pressure, he was a dominant force with the ball in the air.

16/22 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 Pinned back by Milner's eagerness, he snatched at the chances that did fall his way in the attacking third.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 8 out of 10 Didn't give Liverpool's midfield a moment's peace, his engine ran all the way to the final whistle.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Kept his position in front of the defence, mopping up any danger that presented itself.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 out of 10 Quiet in attack after recent heroics, he was needed to perform defensive duties as Chelsea dropped deep.

20/22 Willian - 7 out of 10 Responsible for a number of testing deliveries into the Liverpool penalty area that his teammates failed to make the most of.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Oozed class when on the ball - if only it had been more often. Eventually replaced by Pedro.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 On the fringes of the contest, his showed both sides to his game when he won and then missed a late penalty.

Where Chelsea have most improved has been obvious, from the system to the simple facts of the results themselves, but there were still little details in this Anfield game that emphasise just how impressive his overall effect has been.

Take a moment in the first half, on a rare occasion when N’Golo Kante lost the ball. The French midfielder immediately chased back 70 yards to try and win it back, caught up, and was probably only prevented from claiming the ball by the slipperiness of the Anfield pitch.

That marks some difference from one of the most infamous moments in that Arsenal defeat, when footage showed Kante appearing to be outrun by the referee.

By this point, it’s easy to put such perceptions down to the early stage of the season and how the Chelsea players were still getting to grips with Conte’s demands - from the tactical to the physical - but the overwhelming nature of the response is still reflective of everything good that has happened at Stamford Bridge; or, perhaps more accurately, the club’s Cobham base.

Kante, after all, seems to have become an even better player under the former Italian national coach. That might have seemed impossible given the way he imposed himself all over Leicester City’s sensational title campaign, but it’s difficult to think otherwise given what he has added to his game. Those qualities were on display with the way he performed at Anfield, when he was probably Chelsea’s best player. It often looks like he has a greater range of passing, and has also adapted to more systems. It is his running, after all, that is so important to how Conte can get Chelsea to so smoothly alternate between deep counter-attacking and high pressing.

Conte was pleased with the point, despite Diego Costa's missed penalty (Getty)

Against that kind of force, you would also fear for Arsenal’s central midfield on Saturday, given that it is likely to be made up of Francis Coquelin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

He is one of a number of Chelsea players with something to prove at Stamford Bridge, despite how far ahead they are in the like. Conte will surely have pressed that home.

“It’s important to recover to prepare [for] another tough game against Arsenal,” the Italian reiterated, “This week was very important for us, and we want to finish this week in the right way.”

Conte's celebrations after each victory require him to have a shower before he faces the media (Getty)

Conte also wants to right what he evidently sees as one big wrong in Chelsea’s fine season.

It would be a fitting way to all but secure the title.