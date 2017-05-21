John Terry leaves Chelsea at the right time for both player and club

Eventually, after the trophy was presented and medals were handed out amid so many cheers, the tears came too. John Terry couldn’t hold it in any longer, as his voice cracked, towards the end of a long speech on his last appearance at Stamford Bridge as a Chelsea player. The outgoing captain - who naturally lifted the Premier League trophy with his successor Gary Cahill, in one last moment of glory - thanked the fans, thanked his teammates, thanked owner Roman Abramovich, made sure the departing assistant coach Steve Holland was also acknowledged, and then led the entire stadium in a chant of “Antonio, Antonio” as he put his arm around the club’s victorious manager.

That was the thing about this carnival of a day at Stamford Bridge, too, that ended with the players’ younger children playing chasing amid the blue and silver confetti with David Luiz and Diego Costa right in amongst them. So much of it might have been to commemorate Terry’s trophy-laden Chelsea career, but it was also about celebrating what they have done this season so far, and the club’s future.

There can be no doubting who one of the most important figures in that future is, as it has got to the point that Antonio Conte now seems as loved at the club as any of his predecessors.

The 5 key moments that won Chelsea the title







1/5 1. The second half of Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea, 24 September The biggest defeat of Chelsea’s season, but also one of the biggest reasons they have won the title. It brought an epiphany. The way that Arsenal simply tore at Antonio Conte’s defence to go 3-0 up by half-time made the Italian realise something was fundamentally wrong with his team. There were huge gaps in the team structure, and it looked at that point like there was still a huge gap between Chelsea and even challenging for the title. That instantly changed, because Conte changed the formation. In that second half, he went to a three-at-the-back that had been on his mind but hadn’t yet been tried on a pitch. Chelsea immediately went on that 13-game winning run, never really looking back. Getty Images

2/5 2. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23 October Chelsea had at this point impressively won two games in a row, and looked like they were building, but this match showed there was so much more to it than just a temporary transformation from the change in formation. It showed the quantum leap they had already made. There was of course much more to this match than just winning a big game, too, given that the players were up against their old manager Jose Mourinho just 10 months after he had been sacked following a sensational team collapse in 2015-16. They performed like they had a point to prove, and made an utterly compelling argument from the very start, when Pedro scored after mere seconds. It felt like many ghosts from the previous campaign had been banished, as well as any lingering doubts. They were on another level. Getty Images

3/5 3. Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 3 December Arguably the Premier League game of the season in terms of excitement, but also the game when Chelsea’s winning run became an exhilarating title surge; when momentum really picked up - and that despite City doing so much to try and stop it. This was just another case of turning a negative into a positive, as they completely turned a game. Determined to get their top spot back, Pep Guardiola’s City absolutely battered Chelsea in the first half, and could have been out of sight. Conte’s side just about held firm despite Gary Cahill’s own goal, though, tightened up at half-time and then responded with a series of rapid attacks City simply couldn’t handle. Really, it was the response of champions, and the moment when Chelsea properly emerged as the obvious next champions. That’s how significant the win felt. That’s how much confidence Conte said they gleaned from it. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 4. Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, 14 January If the defeat at Arsenal was a defining moment for Conte’s tactics, this win at the former champions was the defining moment in terms of everything else to do with the team. Sure, the final score may make it look elementary, but the week had been anything but. It was maybe the most challenging. Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak had just come ended at Tottenham and their top scorer's Blues career was coming to an end, after Diego Costa got into an altercation at training following speculation he might be on the move to China. It really looked like it could all cave in, when Chelsea would lose their edge, and their nerve. Instead, it brought more progress. The team killed Leicester 3-0 thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro, before Conte completely killed the controversy by stonewalling it in his press conference. It sent a statement to Costa to get back in line, and a statement to the rest of the Premier League that there was so much more to this team than one scorer. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 5. Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 22 April This may have been an FA Cup semi-final, but it was one with a significance far beyond making the final. It was really the final test in the title race, a referendum on which of the two sides was actually better. That may seem ridiculous now, but that was very much the feel that of week. A stuttering Chelsea had been resoundingly beaten 2-0 at Manchester United, allowing a surging Spurs to cut the lead to four points. It seemed like it was all only going in one direction, but that a Tottenham win could completely divert the destination of the title. There was instead only ever one winner. Conte’s side simply cut Spurs' legs away. Every time Tottenham responded, Chelsea just showed they had that bit more, they were that bit better. The impressive high quality of the two clinching goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic only emphasised it all. It was the story of the season. Every setback only brought another surge. AFP/Getty Images

He showed precisely why, by immediately showing the kind of mentality that has propelled the club back to the top. Amid so much celebration, and when he had of course raised a glass of champagne to the season and apologised to the media for the amount of times he was late for press conferences, he still said it was important not to get too carried away - there is still an FA Cup final to be won, a double to be secured.

“This is the real danger for us,” Conte said, his smiling face turning serious so quickly. “To think that this season is finished and if you win or lose it doesn't change the situation. We must think as winners, not as losers. It's important to celebrate as we did today, enjoying this moment with our families and fans, and celebrate this title because it wasn't easy, this season. But as of tomorrow, I'll try and push a lot to explain that this season will be great. If we hadn't won the title, this season would have been good. Having won it, it's become great. Now I think this season can become fantastic if we are able to win the FA Cup. We must find the right motivation… it’s important for us to celebrate but, then, to find the right fire in our soul to work very hard this week and 'feel' this game. It's a great opportunity to win and do the double.”



It won’t get any easier for Conte’s players, then, although Terry found things tough in a different way. He said that this farewell was “one of the most difficult days of my life”, and it was difficult for many in the stadium not to be touched, as images on the screen showed his finest moments in a blue shirt and even his children began to cry.

“I'd like to thank my wife and my kids,” Terry said. “The support you've given me is amazing. Thank you, I love you. Lastly, you guys the fans, the best supporters in the world without a shadow of a doubt. You've given me everything from the age of 17 when I first started out. You picked me up when I was down, sung my name when I've had bad days and disappointed you as well. Thank you will never ever be enough, but I'll tell you what: I'll be back here one day. I'm going to be supporting the players and the club from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much, I love you all.”

As fitting as it was that Terry will end his Chelsea career lifting a trophy, it can’t have been too easy a season either; not when a competitor like him has been so sidelined. The captain is not retiring, after all, but is leaving in search of regular football. For all that Conte praised Terry’s contribution off the pitch, too, the reality is that he was essentially one of those players whose influenced had to be reduced so Chelsea could finally move onto a new era; to properly herald the future.

That future looked very positive on Sunday but, for all the debate and controversy over the years, the images of Terry shown on the big screen at Stamford Bridge proved that past often looked so good too.