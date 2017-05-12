West Brom vs Chelsea player ratings

  1. Sport
Chelsea beat West Brom to win the Premier League title — but which players impressed in the crucial victory?

Player ratings: We run the rule over the two teams

  • 2/23 Ben Foster – 7 out of 10

    Aside from Batshuayi’s goal, he made a number of vital saves to keep his side in it.

    Getty Images

  • 3/23 Craig Dawson – 5 out of 10

    Dawson was finding himself in all of the right positions, but every delivery he sent into the area found the hands of Courtois.

    Getty Images

  • 4/23 Gareth McAuley – 6 out of 10

    Used possession well, but was just outclassed at times by Chelsea’s ability on the ball. Defensively he was impressive.

    Getty Images

  • 5/23 Jonny Evans – 5 out of 10

    Failed to make any real impact on the game – looked lost at times.

    Getty Images

  • 6/23 Allan Nyom – 5 out of 10

    Nyom let his frustration get the better of him at times and he gave away too many unnecessary fouls.

    Getty Images

  • 7/23 Darren Fletcher – 6 out of 10

    Fletcher proved his ability to feed Rondon with long balls, but we just did not see enough of it tonight.

    Getty Images

  • 8/23 Sam Field – 5 out of 10

    Field found himself being dragged out of position and chasing possession at times, which was leaving his side vulnerable.

    Getty Images

  • 9/23 Chris Brunt – 7 out of 10

    His work rate was faultless and he certainly upheld his defensive duties.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/23 Jake Livermore – 6 out of 10

    His confidence on the ball was encouraging and he looked particularly menacing when pressing forward with possession.

    Getty Images

  • 11/23 James McClean – 4 out of 10

    McClean was very lucky not to see a red card following a handful of unnecessary fouls whilst carrying a yellow card.

    Getty Images

  • 12/23 Salomon Rondon – 7 out of 10

    Rondon had a florious opportunity to open the scoring within minutes. He improved as the game progressed and proved problematic for the Chelsea defence until the final whistle.

    Getty Images

  • 13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10

    He collected every delivery into the box tremendously and commanded his area with confidence.

    Getty Images

  • 14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 8 out of 10

    His assist today created the goal that won them the title. Aside from that he moved well into the midfield and passed well throughout.

    Getty Images

  • 15/23 David Luiz – 7 out of 10

    A textbook display from the central defender – strong, tackled well and cleared danger on several occasions.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 16/23 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10

    The skipper led by example at the back and looked dangerous when challenging in the opposing box for a set piece.

    Getty Images

  • 17/23 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10

    Moses cleverly enticed fouls from The Baggies throughout, which benefited Chelsea endlessly. Impressive display.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 out of 10

    The midfielder dictated the pace of the game from his position and he was pumping balls up to the strikers tremendously today.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 19/23 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10

    Matic always provided an option for Chelsea on the edge of the area and he was a key element of almost every move going forward.

    Getty Images

  • 20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10

    He showed glimpses of brilliance, but it would have been encouraging to see him staying wider and providing another element for Chelsea going forward.

    Getty Images

  • 21/23 Pedro – 6 out of 10

    Pedro’s pace was uncontrollable, but his decision making when in possession left questions to be answered.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 22/23 Eden Hazard – 5 out of 10

    An unusually quiet display for a man of such talent – just appeared to have gone off the boil today.

    Getty Images

  • 23/23 Diego Costa – 5 out of 10

    He received a number of balls into his feet inside of the area that he failed to control and this resulted in the loss of possession.

    Getty Images

Michy Batshuayi's late goal clinched the Premier League title for Chelsea as they beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Friday but they were made to fight all the way for the victory they craved at The Hawthorns.

Chelsea were suffering some late nerves as West Brom threatened to prolong the title race but substitute Batshuayi prodded home the winner after 82 minutes to spark wild celebrations from Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

The victory, Chelsea's 28th of the season, put the long-time league leaders 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have only three games left to play.

Chelsea win Premier League title after beating West Brom

Italian Conte is only the fourth manager to win the Premier League title at the first attempt, emulating his Stamford Bridge predecessors Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti as well as Manuel Pellegrini who achieved the feat with Manchester City.

How did we rate the players in Chelsea's crucial win? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments...

