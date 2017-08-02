Daniel Sturridge has eased fears that the thigh injury he suffered during Liverpool's 3-0 Audi Cup victory over Bayern Munich is serious, claiming it was just ‘fatigue’.

The striker was substituted shortly after scoring Liverpool’s third goal, having appeared to hurt himself while lifting a deft finish over the head of Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Jurgen Klopp was left hoping that the problem was “nothing serious” but Sturridge himself played down suggestions he may be sidelined for some time after the match.

Liverpool player ratings vs Bayern



























1/11 Loris Karius - 6 out of 10 The odd nervy moment when coming to collect the ball, but overall he will be happy with his display.

2/11 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 out of 10 A novice up against a veteran in Franck Ribery but you could not tell by looking at them, and was not afraid to show strength in the tackle.

3/11 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 A little rash when coming up the pitch to tackle at times, but otherwise an adequate performance.

4/11 Joel Matip - 6 out of 10 Successfully nullified Robert Lewandowski and dealt effectively with the few moments of threatening Bayern play.

5/11 Alberto Moreno - 8 out of 10 Not a performance that will save his Anfield career, but one that may give him a stay of execution. Excellent on the overlap.

6/11 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 Swept up in front of defence well, breaking down Bayern’s long spells of passive possession in Liverpool’s half.

7/11 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 More adventurous than Henderson, but equally effective at pouncing on Bayern’s sloppy passing.

8/11 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Quieter than Liverpool’s other star attackers but then he was always likely to be given his deeper role.

9/11 Sadio Mane - 9 out of 10 A handful from the first whistle to his substitution at half-time, caused Rafinha all manner of problems. Will be pleased to have his name on a scoresheet again after the long lay-off, too.

10/11 Mohamed Salah - 8 out of 10 Picked up his fourth pre-season goal, but Klopp will be happier with how dangerous h is all-round play is looking. Brilliant on the break, but also picked up good poaching positions in the box.

11/11 Roberto Firmino - 9 out of 10 Lead the press from the front superbly, and showed guile when linking the play between the rest of Liverpool’s attack.

“It just a little bit of tension kicking off,” he said. “I've done a lot of running and a lot of work. We train on the morning of the games. I think it's just a bit of fatigue to be honest. I'll be okay.

“I'm feeling great, I've put in a lot of work, I trained a lot in the summer in LA. I haven't missed many sessions here, they're looking after me, we have done triple sessions and things like that.

“I've trained nearly every session. I'm feeling the best I've felt for a little while and I'm looking forward to the season and hopefully we can have some success.”

Sturridge’s strike followed goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as Klopp’s side progressed to the final of the pre-season mini-tournament in Munich.

Liverpool will play Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after Diego Simeone’s men beat Napoli 2-1 in Tuesday’s other semi-final