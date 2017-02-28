Romelu Lukaku admits he's been too focused on the future and insists he's now 'really happy' at Everton

Romelu Lukaku admits he has been too focused on the future at times during his Everton career and insists he is now “really happy” at Goodison Park.

The Belgian forward has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the Merseyside club throughout the past two seasons but significant steps appear to have been taken in committing his future to Everton.

Lukaku’s agent, Mino Raiola, confirmed to talkSPORT on Monday that he was “99.9999 per cent” sure that the forward would sign a new contract while the 23-year-old’s latest comments suggest the player has grown increasingly settled under Ronald Koeman.

After initially focusing on what was to come from his career, Lukaku says he is now enjoying just playing in the moment.

“To be honest I want to win at Tottenham, and for the rest I don't look too much forward,” he told Sky Sports. “I think my problem before was that I was looking forward too much, and not focusing on the present.

"I want day-by-day objectives and to improve every day."

Asked about his future at the club, he said: "My agent is doing the talks with the club. I just want to play football. For me the most important thing is that the team does well. And that the fans are happy we are winning.

"My agent is doing the talks. You can see on the pitch that I am really happy with the way we are performing right now, and we have to continue like that."

Everton have enjoyed an impressive run of form this calendar year and currently remain unbeaten in their last nine games. Koeman’s men are now just six points off the top four with the promise of European football in reach.

For Lukaku, the Toffees are certainly moving in the right direction as he continues to chase his dreams of Champions League football. Indeed, having previously expressed his desire to play in Europe’s elite competition, the forward admitted he remains focused on winning football’s “biggest trophies”.

"Obviously I want to win the biggest trophies there are, as much as I can, but for me I have to keep on going like I am,” he stated.

"If you want to become one of the best world players - if you look at the like of Messi, Ronaldo, Thierry Henry - they were players who were constantly improving, constantly getting better.

"That's what I want to do, I don't want to peak too early, I want to keep on getting better year after year."

He added: "What do I do more this season? Working harder, I run more, that's first of all. I got more consistency and the manager wants me to do more on the pitch too. It's been good, I am learning a lot, and I feel much better about how we are playing now, and I want to keep on improving like the rest of the team needs to do.

"In modern football managers don't just want strikers to attack, they want their strikers to defend, put pressure on the defence, and with my pace if I can force a mistake it can be to my benefit. I have the winning mentality and drive so I'm happy with that."