In late September, Arsenal battered Chelsea 3-0 and left the Blues out of the top four with no clear idea of where they were headed.

It is early February now and Chelsea avenged that defeat, winning 3-1 at Stamford Bridge to leave Arsenal firmly out of the title race and with everyone knowing what direction they are going in.

Antonio Conte's men went 12 points clear of the Gunners after Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas gave them an unassailable lead.

Olivier Giroud's late consolation was as feeble as Arsenal's display on a day they will want to forget.

But what did we learn? Jack Pitt-Brooke was at Stamford Bridge....

1. Tactical changes did not pay off for Arsenal

For a manager not always known for his tactical ingenuity, Arsene Wenger did spring a surprise giving up his favoured 4-2-3-1 for a 4-3-3 in the first half. It was meant to provide more stability in the middle, with Alex Iwobi alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in front of Francis Coquelin.

It worked up to a point, with Arsenal stable in the game aside from the concession of the opening goal. But in the second half Wenger wanted to make Mesut Ozil more central, so he abandoned it to go back to 4-2-3-1, opening his team up and conceding the second goal.

2. Bellerin was not fit

(AFP/Getty Images)

Hector Bellerin was not fit enough to start against Watford on Tuesday night but Wenger decided to take a risk today and play the young right-back. But Bellerin, still struggling with an ankle injury, never looked fully ready for the match.

It should not have been too much of a surprise when he failed to jump high enough to the second ball after Petr Cech saved from Diego Costa’s header, beaten to it by Marcos Alonso, an incident in which Bellerin was injured and had to go off.

3. Ozil lacked interest and desire

On a day when Arsenal were steamrollered by Chelsea’s superior strength and desire, no-one encapsulated the difference between the two teams better than Mesut Ozil. A brilliant player on his day, he never got in the game, but did not always look as if he was trying to.

Ozil barely won a single 50-50, showing no real desire to win the ball or even to make things difficult for Chelsea. He ducked out of challenges, did not jump for headers and, when he found himself in wide areas, did not try to stop crosses. Defending is not his natural game but top players take responsibility and that is what Ozil has been failing to do for months.

Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 5 out of 10 Aside from letting in a late goal, it was a very straight forward day for the Belgian. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 Tackled well, kept his shape well and worked relentlessly. Getty Images

3/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 Led by performance today and even came close to getting his name on the scoresheet. Salvio Calabrese/UK Sports Pics

4/22 David Luiz – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful with some of his clearances, but due to a lack of Arsenal attacks – he had an easy day at the back. Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10. The Nigerian powerhouse caused constant problems for the Arsenal defence when he charged forward. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 Scored the opener which crushed Arsenal’s confident start. Worked well for the remainder. Getty Images

7/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 He optimises the Chelsea side – bundles of energy, clever play and a faultless work rate. Getty Images

8/22 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 His partnership with Kante dominated the midfield and left Arsenal looking lost in the middle of the field. Getty Images

9/22 Pedro – 7 out of 10 The playmaker and the key element to counter attack Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard – 9 out of 10 His solo goal was an example of Hazard’s limitless ability. His running, movement, skill on the ball and positioning were world class. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – A real menace up top and laid on two assists. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech – 4 out of 10 Gave Fabregas the last goal due to an individual error and looked helpless for Alonso’s first goal. Getty Images

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 4 out of 10 Out-jumped for the first goal and was subsequently substituted with an injury. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Relentlessly cleared danger and intercepted Chelsea moves. Getty Images

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10 Made a number of crucial interceptions and tackles to deny Chelsea’s relentless counter attacks. Getty Images

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 3 out of 10 His poor positioning left his side exposed and allowed the Chelsea strike force to punish the Gunners. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10 Should be able to dictate a game like this but instead he saw very little of the ball and made a number of reckless challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 5 out of 10 Looked lost in his own position and failed to make an impact going forward. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/22 Theo Walcott – 4 out of 10 Showed no sign of attacking prowess and should have tracked Alonso for the opening goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

20/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Deliveries were good, but aside from that it was an extremely quiet display by a man of such ability. Getty Images

21/22 Alex Iwobi – 5 out of 10 Looked confident in the early stages, but disappeared as the game progressed. Needed to see more of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 5 out of 10 The Chilean received no service from his midfield and saw very little of the ball as a result. This made it an incredibly easy afternoon for the Chelsea defence. Getty Images

4. The genius of Kante

What more can be said about N’Golo Kante? This was yet another masterclass of his brilliant skills, his power, his running, his football intelligence and his mastery of the whole midfield. He is going to drive his team to a second straight title and deservedly so.

Even when Arsenal switched to three in middle Kante and Nemanja Matic dominated the area. This was probably Matic’s best game this season, too, and he won every loose ball. For Chelsea to be stopped next season, opponents will have to wind a way to overpower or unpick that phenomenal pair. It will not be easy.

5.The title race is over

Today is only 4 February and yet there was a definite end of season feel about this tie. This was the end of Arsenal’s title race and it will take a desperately implausible Chelsea collapse for Manchester City or Tottenham to get near them.

The title race is over and we must now move onto other questions: who will go down? Will an English team win a European trophy? And can Chelsea win the double? It would be madness to bet against them.