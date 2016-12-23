Pep Guardiola has refuted the suggestion he no longer trusts John Stones.

The man who became the Premier League’s most expensive defender when he arrived from Everton for £50m in the summer has watched Manchester City’s last two games from the bench. The fact that City won them both and restricted Watford and Arsenal to very limited goalscoring opportunities would have done little for his chances of an early recall.

“I know the theory that if a player does not play it is because the coach does not trust him anymore,” said Guardiola before the Boxing Day meeting at Hull.

“This is not the truth. Our job is uncomfortable. It is unfair in most of the cases of many, many players because they deserve to play but I cannot find a solution for these kinds of things.

“All of them have to be prepared to play because the season is so long and now we start a tough moment. Then there is the FA Cup and then there is the Champions League.”

Like his fellow Englishman, Raheem Sterling, Stones adapted impressively to Guardiola’s tactics before falling away.

But while Sterling kept his place and scored the winner against Arsenal, Stones has been the victim of Guardiola’s decision to switch to a flat back four after successive defeats by Chelsea and Leicester.

It was the 4-0 thrashing by Barcelona in the Nou Camp in October where Stones first looked seriously exposed. The following month, Roy Keane lambasted the 22-year-old’s ‘childlike defending’ after the Borussia Monchengladbach captain, Lars Stindl, brushed him aside for the German club’s equaliser.

In his last game before being dropped, Stones was guilty of a dreadfully-lax back pass to allow Jamie Vardy to complete his hat-trick during City’s 4-2 defeat at Leicester.

Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Manchester City: Claudio Bravo – 5 out of 10 Aside from Theo Walcott’s opener, he had very little to do throughout. Getty

2/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 5 out of 10 Did his job at the back, but made several wrong decisions in possession. Getty

3/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 Gave away a number of unnecessary fouls, but held his shape well at the back. Getty

4/22 Aleksandar Kolarov – 6 out of 10 His work rate was faultless and he showed encouraging signs going forward. Getty

5/22 Gael Clichy – 4 out of 10 Particularly in the first half, he was dragged out of position on several occasions allowing Arsenal to counter attack. Getty

6/22 Fernando – 6 out of 10 Caused Arsenal problems when he ran at them. Passed well and did his job in the middle. Getty

7/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 7 out of 10 His assist for Sterling’s goal was sublime and he remained a key element to City’s attack throughout Getty

8/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10 Relentlessly battled throughout and passed well but needs more confidence in pulling the trigger in front of goal. Getty

9/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10 He was a nuisance for the Arsenal defence throughout and featured in the majority of City moves. Getty

10/22 Leroy Sane – 6 out of 10 The youngster deserved his early goal, but needed more involvement throughout to make a true impact. Getty

11/22 Raheem Sterling – 7 out of 10 His match-winning goal was an example of his striking prowess and Guardiola will now demand that more often from the youngster. Getty

12/22 Arsenal: Petr Cech – 5 out of 10 He was forced to make a few saves, but he should not be getting beaten at his near post by Sterling for the match-winner. Getty

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful in possession at times, looked unsettled and failed to do what Bellerin does best. Getty

14/22 Gabriel Paulista – 6 out of 10 He battled relentlessly, but it was not enough to contain the City forwards – particularly in the second half. Getty

15/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s best player today at times – with numerous clearances, interceptions and tackles. Getty

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10 Looked impressive going forward, but defensively he was getting caught out of position and leaving a gap at the back. Getty

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance in the first half, but in the latter stages of the game he was lost in the middle of the park. Getty

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10 A dreary performance today for him, with very little impact on the game throughout. Getty

19/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10 He deserved his early opener, but aside from that it was a relatively quiet performance. Getty

20/22 Mesut Özil - 4 out of 10 For a man of such boundless ability, it was a terribly mediocre display. He defended lethargically and failed to make an impact going forward. Getty

21/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Appeared to be an outlet for the Arsenal side in the first half, but going forward he needs more of a presence in possession. Getty

22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 6 out of 10 His assist for the early goes was impressive, but in the second half he went missing and had no impact. Getty

Guardiola ridiculed suggestions Manchester City might buy the Southampton centre-half Virgil van Dijk to shore up their defence, although he did concede the club could do with cover at full back.

Asked how a naturally-talented but still young defender like Stones might improve, Guardiola replied: “Play, play and play.” He added: “It is the only way you can improve as a football player.

“If a manager plays a lot of games, you are a better manager. John needs to train every day, be fit and wait until I decide he has to play again.

“He has played a lot. It is the first time in his career that he has played every three days. This season he has had the Champions League as well as the League Cup and every three days you have to be focused.

Stones' error against Leicester proved to be the tipping point for Guardiola (Getty)

“If I didn’t have confidence in him, he would not have played the games he has played. Of course, he must improve, just like Nicolas Otamendi and Aleks Kolarov must improve.

“John is young, he has to improve but he is open and he has a lot of personality. When you play in the big teams, you have to show character.

“The difference with players at big clubs is the personality, how they react in bad moments. John is one of them; I don’t have doubts about that.”