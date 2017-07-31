Jose Mourinho 'mocks' Antonio Conte's hairline as Manchester United boss responds to Chelsea manager's warning

Jose Mourinho appeared to take a dig at Antonio Conte's hair transplant treatment as a war of words between the Manchester United and Chelsea managers escalated ahead of the new season.

The United boss rose to the bait after Conte told his Chelsea players to avoid a “Mourinho season” following their title triumph last year.

Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea just months after lifting the Premier League trophy in 2015 with the club struggling in the bottom half of the table.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

"Two years ago Chelsea finished 10th. That cannot happen again," Conte said.

"We know the difficulty and for sure we want to avoid the Mourinho season with Chelsea.

"The coaches of the previous two champions [Chelsea and Leicester] both lost their jobs [the next season] and we are working very well to find the best solutions and use them.”

When questioned about the comments following United’s pre-season friendly against Valerenga on Sunday, Mourinho hit back with a jibe of his own.

"I could answer in many different ways but I am not going to lose my hair to speak about Antonio's comments,” Mourinho said.

Conte struggled with balding as his playing days ended but arrived at Stamford Bridge with a full head of hair after reports that he had received three rounds of transplant surgery.

The exchange came as United appeared to be on the verge of signing Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic for £40m.

A picture of the Serbian midfielder in United training kit appeared over the weekend, feeding rumours that the deal was completed, but Mourinho admitted that was not quite the truth.

"I am waiting for news," Mourinho said in a press conference.

"I know that he wants that very, very much. When a player wants very, very much, the chance is bigger.

"I think we have a chance but in football until it's official, I saw so many things happen that I refuse to say more than I am telling you now.”