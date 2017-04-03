Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho shocked supporters when he angrily claimed that England left back Luke Shaw will struggle to earn a place on the substitutes' bench, after the club's 0-0 draw against West Brom.

Shaw was regarded as one of the most promising young players in the world when he signed for United in 2014 for £30m, but Mourinho has claimed the full-back is a long way behind his rivals for a starting spot at his club.

He has also suggested that the player could be farmed out on loan to a foreign club if his performances do not improve.

Jose Mourinho all but confirms Luke Shaw's Manchester United career is over

“It is difficult for him to be on the bench,” Mourinho said after the underwhelming home draw.

“I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Matteo Darmian, with Daley Blind. I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind.”

When asked if more should be expected of an England international, Mourinho added: "(Manchester City's) Joe Hart is an English international and is playing on loan in Italy."

However, Shaw is far from the first player to be be openly criticised by Mourinho, who has a long history of engaging in public spats with his own players.

