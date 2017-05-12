Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are not that far behind champions-elect Chelsea despite a 14-point gap in the Premier League table.

The Reds are the only team to have taken four points off Antonio Conte's side, including a victory at Stamford Bridge and boast the best record of anyone against fellow top six sides.

Klopp's side have instead come up short is against clubs in the bottom half of the table and sit third with two games remaining but have Manchester City and Arsenal breathing down their necks in the race for Champions League qualification.

Nevertheless, Klopp believes his side has done better than the table reflects.

"You have to look at the games we played against Chelsea," he said. "We were not worse than 14 points that is for sure but they are experienced, cold as ice and they get the points. They play very serious and finish when they have to finish.

"We all know the gap is not that big but the gap was big enough. Chelsea deserved the title but I've said already they had most luck with injuries. Diego Costa? Did he miss one game? Eden Hazard one game? Pedro could play, Willian could play, their defensive line could play.

"You need this luck and then you go through. I don't say we could have gone through but the gap could have been closer. It's not just about Chelsea. You saw how we played against Tottenham. But we will all have a different season next year."

Klopp will hope forward Sadio Mane can repeat his form of the early part of this campaign, which was a major factor in their unlikely title bid, when he returns next season after a knee operation.

Having been without the Senegal international for the whole of January because of the African Nations Cup, he lost the pacy wideman for the final two months of the season because of injury.

Liverpool 0 Southampton 0 player ratings







22 show all Liverpool 0 Southampton 0 player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet – 5 out of 10 He was only forced to make a small number of saves, so it was an easy afternoon for the keeper.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 He was charging up and down the channels, but at times he was leaving Liverpool vulnerable the back when he was struggling to track back.

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 5 out of 10 Was clumsy in his challenges which gave away a cluster of unnecessary fouls. However, he held the line well at the back and used possession well.

4/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively straight forward afternoon for the defender due to a lack of attacks from the Saints, but he did his job when he was called upon.

5/22 James Milner – 4 out of 10 He missed from the penalty spot, which denied Liverpool the chance to take the lead. Despite an impressive record from the spot, Forster came out on top this time.

6/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 Appeared to run out of ideas in possession – when he was on the edge of the box he was just giving the ball away.

7/22 Lucas – 6 out of 10 He was pumping balls up to the strikers, but his efforts went unrewarded. He looked energetic, but he came out second best in a number of 50/50 challenges.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 A textbook display from Wijnaldum in the middle, but sometimes he needs to use the simple option as opposed to always going for the long ball.

9/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s best player in the first half – he appeared to have no end of energy and his movement off the ball was creating chances.

10/22 Philippe Coutinho – 4 out of 10 His movement was good, but when he was on the ball he failed to take any of his chances. He looked as though he needed an injection of confidence.

11/22 Divock Origi – 6 out of 10 He looked menacing when he was charging at the Southampton defence, but he was just lacking the final product.

12/22 Fraser Forster – 9 out of 10 His exquisite penalty save kept the scores level and he made a collection of crucial stops throughout.

13/22 Cedric Soares – 7 out of 10 His repeated interceptions and clearances stopped a handful of Liverpool moves. He also used possession well from the back.

14/22 Jack Stephens – 5 out of 10 His moment of inanity for the handball was rescued by Forsters excellent save. Aside from that he defended well today.

15/22 Maya Yoshida – 5 out of 10 He was playing very deep, which was allowing the Liverpool to have a lot of space going forward.

16/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 He was crashing into challenges, holding his position well and looked more than capable of maintaining the Liverpool forwards.

17/22 Dusan Tadic – 6 out of 10 He was finding himself in all of the right places, but just lacked service throughout.

18/22 Steven Davis – 6 out of 10 Was highly influential in the Southampton side today and he started a handful of promising moves for the visitors.

19/22 Oriol Romeu – 7 out of 10 His bruising challenge on Origi marked his authority in the early stages of the game. He battled hard and tackled well.

20/22 James Ward-Prowse – 6 out of 10 His deliveries into the area were menacing, but the Saints lacked an aerial threat so his crosses were never converted.

21/22 Sofiane Boufal – 4 out of 10 Aside from the occasional pass, Boufal had no input to the game today. He was constantly marked and did not seem to want the ball.

22/22 Manolo Gabbiadini – 4 out of 10 The striker went missing at times today and he failed to make any real impact when in possession.

Klopp admits that absence hurt Liverpool, who do not have the biggest squad depth.

"A player like Sadio with the impact he had on our game, each team would miss it. You really can not compare," he added. "What if Chelsea play all or a lot of the season without Eden Hazard? It makes a difference.

"To say actually you should have (bought) another player like him? It is not that easy, I would say. It is good we have him and we have not done that bad. A few weeks ago we spoke about how good we did without him."

Mane was forced off in Liverpool's win against Everton and hasn't played since (Getty)



Liverpool are stumbling towards a top-four finish which would bring a return to the Champions League.

They need maximum points from their last two matches to guarantee their place but their job will be made easier if fifth-placed Arsenal and Manchester United, in sixth, and Arsenal drop points.

"Everything is still in our hands," added Klopp. "It shows a lot of things are not that bad even if not everything is how we wanted.

"When we talk about our games it seems they are the most difficult even when some say they the most easy. All the teams have to play tough games and no-one wins all of them. Now we have to win ours and it will be fine.

"This is a little bit our situation. We think we have to win all the time because the rest win. The rest do not win all the time but we always feel under pressure.A week ago we thought we had to win all three. Now we know a draw and a win could be enough depending on other results.

"That is the situation so let's feel the opportunity together."