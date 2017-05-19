Jurgen Klopp: I'd love Steven Gerrard to be my successor at Liverpool

​Jurgen Klopp has revealed he would love Steven Gerrard to replace him as Liverpool manager.

The former club captain joined the Reds coaching set-up in February as part of the academy before being appointed as the new boss of the Under-18s side last month.

Klopp, who recommended Gerrard for the role originally, is delighted to have Gerrard involved and believes one day he could succeed him in the top job.

"It's perfect that we can involve Steven," he said. "What a guy, he's fantastic. He was one of the world's best footballers ever.

"We had him last winter when he had a break in the USA (from LA Galaxy) and he had a few sessions with us, a few shooting sessions, and I thought what is that? His shooting. Unbelievable.

"I told him when I leave, or the club sack me, I don't care of course who'll be my successor, but I'd love that he'd be it.

"I'll do everything I can to make sure he gets all the information he needs. Because when you join a club you have a big responsibility for the future, and the future of this club needs legends like Steven Gerrard in decisive positions."