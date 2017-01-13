Antonio Conte admits he had no idea about the significance of eggs and music in the Premier League until he was given a crash course in English football last summer by Claudio Ranieri.

Conte will be reunited with his fellow Italian at the King Power stadium on Saturday having acclimatised to the extent that he collected his third successive manager of the month award this week ahead of his Chelsea side’s visit to face Ranieri’s Leicester City.

It was only five months ago, however, that Conte was taking his first steps as a Premier League novice and turned to Ranieri to help him prepare for his move to Stamford Bridge after guiding Italy through the Euro 2016 finals. The former Juventus coach’s subsequent success during the first half of the campaign suggests his countryman’s insight was as helpful as it was unexpected.

“He told me to understand very quickly the habits in England,” said Conte. “For example, the music in the changing room or that the players want to eat eggs before the game. These are examples. He told me to understand these habits in England, to accept them quickly and be focused on the more important aspects.

“The players don’t eat eggs before a game in Italy. Also, there is no music in the changing room before the game, only on the headphones. Here, I am starting now to appreciate this music! If one day I can do it in Italy, maybe. I can bring this habit back to Italy. The choice is always with the players.”

Conte insists, though, the two managers did not discuss N’Golo Kante, a key member of Leicester’s title winning side of last season who turned his back on the champions in favour of a £30 million move to west London after Chelsea triggered the France international’s release clause.

Kante is now an influential part of Conte’s side who lie five points clear at the head of the table and face Leicester anxious to bounce back following the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur that ended their run of 13 successive league wins.

“I didn’t call him about Kante,” said Conte. “I have never called another coach about a transfer and I have never received a call from another coach about taking my player.

“Claudio said before the start of the season that he would like to keep all the players, all the best players, but he knew great clubs could buy some players. I never talked with him about N’Golo. We bought N’Golo because he had a fantastic season with Leicester. He is showing with Chelsea that our choice was right to buy him. We paid good money, but his value is good.”

Conte insists John Terry will remain at Chelsea despite the former England captain being linked with a move away from the club. The Italian values Terry’s input in the dressing room as well as his contribution on the pitch and predicted a career in management for the 36-year-old when he does finally stop playing.

“He is clever, he is really good at understanding situations and I think it could be a good prospect for him to start a new career as a manager,” added Conte. “But when he is finished. For now, leave him to play.”