Claudio Ranieri will not consider Leonardo Ulloa for selection for this weekend's meeting with Swansea City, but has suggested that the outcast striker could yet return to his Leicester City team.

Ulloa, who has not played for the east Midlands club since the FA Cup third round win at Everton, threatened to go on strike and claimed that Ranieri had let him down by rejecting an offer for his services from Sunderland.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion striker tweeted: “I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them,” and claimed he had been told that if an offer of £4-5million was made, the club would accept it.

Ranieri ruled Ulloa out of contention for Saturday's meeting with an in-form Swansea, but suggested that he may yet be called upon later in the season.

“Leo is not yet [in contention] but [is getting better] slowly, slowly," he said. "All my players must be ready because, sooner or later, I will need them.”​

Last season’s champions have found themselves in the bizarre situation of facing relegation and Ranieri is keen to turn his side's form around quickly.



Leicester sit 16th after 24 games, having lost their last four Premier League matches, and only one point separates them from a resurgent Hull City in 18th.

The Foxes face a relegation six-pointer this weekend away to Paul Clement's Swansea, who are only below their hosts in the table on goal difference.

Ranieri confirmed there are no new injury concerns ahead of the trip but also admitted he is yet to decide who to play.

"I need to think about what is the best 11 for us because it is an important battle," he said. "[This is] a very tough match for us."