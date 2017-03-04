  1. Sport
Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings: Gunners poor in Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez absence

Ozil was at home with illness while Sanchez only played the second half

Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings

  • 1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10

    It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Arsenal providing him very few tests throughout.

    Getty Images

  • 2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10

    Made a number of bursting runs forward and worked incredibly well with Mane down the right.

    Getty Images

  • 3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10

    He held his position well and played it safe at the back – which it exactly what was needed.

    Getty Images

  • 4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 6 out of 10

    He proved a tough opponent for the Arsenal strikers, as he tackles hard and reads the game well.

    Getty Images

  • 5/22 James Milner – 5 out of 10

    Played a huge role in Mane’s goal, but aside from that he did not make the biggest impact.

    Getty Images

  • 6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10

    His impressive display was completed with a last minute goal to seal the deal at Anfield.

    Getty Images

  • 7/22 Emre Can – 6 out of 10

    Was a key outlet for Liverpool, but his tackling was clumsy and unnecessary at times.

    Getty Images

  • 8/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10

    His closing down of possession and movement on the field was phenomenal. Top display.

    Getty Images

  • 9/22 Philippe Coutinho – 7 out of 10

    Continued to make chances throughout and was a key element to almost every Liverpool attack.

    Liverpool FC via Getty Images

  • 10/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10

    With an assist and a goal under his belt, the confidence of this talent was obvious throughout. Caused a nuisance of himself throughout.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10

    His goal opened the scoring for Klopp’s men and he continued to test The Gunners defence throughout.

    Liverpool FC via Getty Images

  • 12/22 Petr Cech – 5 out of 10

    Letting in three goals at Anfield is never going to reflect well, despite making a number of important saves.

    Getty Images

  • 13/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10

    Going forward he was dangerous, but defensively he kept being dragged out of position.

    Getty Images

  • 14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10

    He made a handful of vital interceptions and tackles.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 15/22 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10

    Struggled, as the rest of the side did, against Liverpool's attack but managed to keep some sort of shape to the central defence.

    Getty Images

  • 16/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10

    Worked well going forward, but looked insufficient against the pace and power of Mane.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10

    Made a number of unnecessary and clumsy challenges. Subbed during the break for Sanchez.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10

    Needs to be winning more in the middle of the park, as this lost Arsenal the game at times.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 19/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10

    Showed glimpses of excellence and his skills on possession were sublime.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 20/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10

    Performed going forward, but defensively he appeared unaware of his duties.

    Getty Images

  • 21/22 Danny Welbeck – 6 out of 10

    Aside from scoring, he did very little today. He was being dragged inside and it was making the Arsenal attack very narrow.

    Getty Images

  • 22/22 Olivier Giroud – 5 out of 10

    Aside from one headed effort, he barely touched the ball. Quiet would be an understatement.

    Getty Images

Arsene Wenger was left to rue the gamble of dropping leading scorer Alexis Sanchez as Arsenal lost to Liverpool at Anfield and surrendered their top-four place as a result.

By the time the Frenchman corrected his mistake for the start of the second half the hosts were already ahead through goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Sanchez then compounded the scrutiny on his manager by providing the assist for Danny Welbeck's goal, which changed the complexion of the game but not the result as Georginio Wijnaldum wrapped things up in added time.

Liverpool's 3-1 win lifted them into third place, with the Gunners dropping to fifth only one point above Manchester United.

It was only the Reds' second league win of 2017, the other coming at home to Tottenham, but extended Jurgen Klopp's record against his top-six rivals to 19 points from nine games this season.

By contrast Wenger has won just three times in their last 24 away games at Anfield, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United and this performance gave him more questions to answer after an insipid first half played directly into Liverpool's hands.

Wenger's decision to drop 20-goal Sanchez in favour of Olivier Giroud because he wanted to be more direct and strong in the air appeared to have an immediate - and detrimental - effect on his side.

Liverpool had been torn apart by Jamie Vardy's pace running in behind in their loss to Leicester on Monday night, but without that threat from the Gunners Klopp's side were more than comfortable.

Additional reporting by PA.

