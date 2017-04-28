Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could miss the remaining five games of the season after sustaining an injury in Thursday's 0-0 Premier League draw with rivals United, raising doubts of his long-term future at the club following a miserable first term.

Former United defender Gary Neville was quick to call time on Bravo’s City career as the Chilean was carried off on a stretcher in the 79th minute after suffering what appeared to be a calf strain.

Neville, who has publicly criticised the ‘keeper before, questioned why the 34-year-old required a stretcher before suggesting that the former Barcelona player has no future at the Etihad.

2/23 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 A typically erratic performance. Came haring off his line to pat a cross down directly into the path of a United attacker in the first-half. Subbed late on with an apparent hamstring injury. Getty Images

3/23 Pablo Zabaleta - 6 out of 10 Twice skinned by Rashford. But like Kolarov on the opposite flank, did well going forward. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 An assured performance from City's captain. Coped well against the pace of Rashford and made a couple of important blocks, too. Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi - 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately against Rashford's pace. But impressed in possession and looks a far better player when sat alongside Kompany. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Aleksander Kolarov - 7 out of 10 Looked shaky when defending but did well going forward. Had a couple of good long-range shots and his crosses into the box were deadly. Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10 Performed better than Fernandinho and did well when in possession. But neither side truly won the midfield battle. Getty Images

8/23 Fernandinho - 5 out of 10 A poor performance from the Brazilian. Made a number of unnecessary fouls and - remarkably - failed to make a single tackle all evening. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Lively throughout but spurned a couple of good opportunities. Guilty of nervously shooting on goal when played through in the first-half. Getty Images

10/23 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 A fine performance from the Belgian. Dominated Herrera, made life difficult for Carrick and Fellaini and was unlucky not to score with a couple of powerful long-range drives. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Leroy Sane - 6 out of 10 Looked dangerous with the ball at his feet and had the better of Valencia. But drifted out of the game in the second-half. Getty Images

12/23 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 One of City's best players and impressed with his direct running, although should have done better given the number of chances he had. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Made a number of smart stops as City peppered him with shots from all over the place. Getty Images

14/23 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Sloppy in possession. Barely ventured forward all evening. Getty Images

15/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 One of United's better players. Dealt with the pace of Sane well and could be seen beckoning Valencia and Blind into position throughout the night. Getty Images

16/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Given the tough task of marking Aguero. Failed to keep the Argentinian quiet and his positioning left a lot to be desired. Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Had a tough evening. His problems largely stemmed from his insistence at staying in a deep position, meaning he was frequently isolated by City's attack. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Michael Carrick- 6 out of 10 At 35, it's not surprising that he struggled playing in a three-man midfield up against the pace of Sterling and De Bruyne. Largely solid but left for dead by the latter on two occasions in particular. Man Utd via Getty Images

19/23 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Made twice as many tackles in the middle of the park as any of his United colleagues. But was then sent off in utterly farcical circumstances, completely losing his head and making life difficult for his team-mates late on. Getty Images

20/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Occasionally guilty of over-playing the ball in his own half. Also missed United's best chance of the match when he met Rashford's deep free-kick at the back post, only to head wide. Getty Images

21/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 A very quiet night for Mkhitaryan. Like Martial, worked hard and dropped deep when needed, but did little of merit offensively. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the Frenchman. Had a fine run forward early on and was always willing to drop deep to lend a hand to his defence. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Terrorised the City defence with his pace and willingness to run at his man. But ultimately starved of service and given little to work with. AFP/Getty Images

“A stretcher for a calf strain... please. Oh come on,” Neville said, as the keeper was carried off.

He continued, lightly chuckling: “He'd not done anything for 20, 25 minutes, he'd not been involved and then he's leaped with his left leg for that catch from the last corner.

“I'm not quite sure why there's a stretcher on. It's a calf strain. Am I missing something? You don't need a stretcher on for a calf strain. Please.

“He kicked the ball forward after that. Come on. I apologise if he hasn't got a calf strain.”

Afterwards, however, Neville was far more forthcoming with his words as he urged City manager Pep Guardiola to be “ruthless” in his handling with the Chilean.

"When I see a goalkeeper like that behind you, it just sends that anxiety and nerves throughout the stadium,” the pundit said.

“He looks a little bit unsettled, he doesn't look right. I don't think he can be here next year. I think Pep has got to be ruthless, brutal."

Guardiola confirmed after the game that Bravo would likely be unavailable for City’s remaining five games.

"Of course he has an injury, probably for some weeks," the Catalan said. "I don't know if he will be available again this season."

Fourth-placed City, a point and a place above United, travel to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday in their next game.