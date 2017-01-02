It’s a big game for…

Kevin De Bruyne: Last time out against Liverpool the Belgian struggled to really get anything going for City. He’ll need to pick himself up for this game because Burnley are flying at the moment. He is usually instrumental in the majority of City’s attacks.

Best stat…

7: Burnley have managed to score at least one goal in each of their last seven league fixtures against Manchester City.

Remember when…

Burnley came from two goals down to grab a 2-2 draw at the Etihad in December 2014. David Silva and Fernandinho gave City a 2-0 lead going into half-time, but second half goals from George Boyd and Ashley Barnes secured a point for the Clarets.

Player to watch…

Andre Gray: The Burnley frontman just can’t stop scoring at the moment and grabbed himself a hat-trick in the 4-1 drubbing of Sunderland on New Year’s Eve. Gray is a dynamic forward who will look to find gaps in the City defence and could exploit the centre-backs with his electric pace.

Past three meetings…

Burnley 1 (Marney) Manchester City 2 (Aguero 2), Premier League, November 2016

Burnley 1 (Boyd) Manchester City 0, Premier League, March 2015

Manchester City 2 (Silva, Fernandinho) Burnley 2 (Boyd, Barnes)

Form Guide…

MANCHESTER CITY: DLWWWL

BURNLEY: LWLLWW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF: 15:00, Monday 2nd January

TV: Highlights on Match of the Day, BBC One – 10:30pm

Odds…

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN: 2/11

BURNLEY TO WIN: 18/1

DRAW: 7/1

(Odds provided by Betfair)