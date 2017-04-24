Yaya Toure launched a scathing attack on the standard of refereeing in England after claiming that the decisions of Craig Pawson cost Manchester City a place in the FA Cup final, following Sunday’s 2-1 extra-time defeat by Arsenal, and insisted that this week’s derby against Manchester United would be better off without any officials.

City saw what looked to be a perfectly legal goal ruled out when Leroy Sane’s cross was judged to have gone over the line and out of play before bending back in-field and allowing Sergio Aguero to strike the ball over the goalline.

Video replays showed that the entirety of the ball had not gone out of play, and City’s frustration was compounded when Alexis Sanchez struck in extra-time to send Arsenal through to the Wembley final against Chelsea next month.

City’s frustration stretched further as they believed that the influential midfielder, David Silva, was intentionally targeted by an unusually robust Arsenal side, with the Spaniard forced off with injury before half-time.

The controversy led Toure to speak out against the standard of refereeing in England, and he went as far as to suggest that this week’s Manchester derby would be better off without a referee at all.

"I think the referees have to stop this,” Toure said after the semi-final loss at Wembley. “I am very disappointed. It is not the first time, there have been a couple of times.

"If we have to talk about referees, people are going to say 'we complain' but when we see the highlights, for me it is very disappointing.

1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Should have done better to prevent Aguero’s goal but hesitated crucially. Not much to do otherwise.

2/22 Gabriel - 7 out of 10 Part of an Arsenal back three that for the most part stifled City’s attacking threat quite well.

3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interventions at the back as Arsenal blunted City’s attack fairly regularly.

4/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Could have won the game in normal time but headed over wastefully, however was reliable in defence for most of the game.

5/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7 out of 10 Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar wing back role, perhaps unsurprisingly he looked far more assured going forward than in defence. Fortunate not to give away a penalty in the first half, but provided great assist for Monreal goal. Subbed in extra time.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10 In a game where the ball often appeared to avoid the midfield, he was fairly quiet.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 Yet to be the player Arsenal hoped they were buying, but didn't have the worst game.

8/22 Nacho Monreal - 8 out of 10 Scored the equaliser with a well taken chance and was very effective for Arsenal in both attack and defence.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10 Subbed very late on, but was fairly anonymous for most of the game. Failed to have much impact at all.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Clinical as ever to score winning goal, otherwise didn't have the biggest impact on the game.

11/22 Olivier Giroud - 5 out of 10 Subbed with 10 minutes to go, but had struggled to meaningfully impact the game.

12/22 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 Never makes things easy for himself, but just about avoided any enormous clangers.

13/22 Jesus Navas - 6 out of 10 Looks much better in attack than defence, but wasn’t overly tested at the back.

14/22 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 Assured display as ever from the skipper, helped keep Arsenal quiet for large parts of the game.

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 7 out of 10 One of his better games in defence, making a few crucial interventions.

16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 out of 10 A quiet game that included a huge miss as he spooned the ball over the bar in the first half.

17/22 Fernandinho - 6 out of 10 Played fairly well for a game that never really saw much of the ball in midfield, could have won it but headed against the bar late in the second half. Subbed in extra time.

18/22 Yaya Toure - 7 out of 10 Unlucky to see a shot just tipped onto the post by Cech and showed the odd flash of inspiration in attack, but not enough to change the game in City’s favour.

19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 Took on the role of being City’s creative output when Silva went off and played well but couldn't find that crucial pass to unlock Arsenal’s defence.

20/22 David Silva - 6 out of 10 Subbed halfway through the first half with an injury having looked lively.

21/22 Leroy Sane - 7 out of 10 Quite well marshalled by Arsenal’s defence, but always looked a threat when he got on the ball and was one of the brightest sparks for City.

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 Put City ahead with a clever chipped finish and was always a menace. Subbed in extra-time.

"Maybe on Thursday we are going to have a better referee or maybe play without a referee - I'd prefer that."

Toure was asked to expand on his thoughts over the decision to rule out Aguero’s goal, and in particular if he felt the ball had not crossed the line before reaching the Argentine.

"Definitely, and it was a penalty and something more,” he added.

"But what can we do? If (we) talk about the referee the FA is going to come in for the punishment if we think like that, but I think I need to sleep and rest and forget this game.”

Toure’s comments could attract interest from the Football Association, although the midfield did stop short of directly criticising Pawson and would be unlikely to receive any ban. His manager, Pep Guardiola, was much more reserved after the match and would not talk about Pawson’s performance, and instead he wanted to congratulate Arsenal and stress that City will be stronger next year to challenge for silverware.

Pawson appeared to make controversial decisions against both sides (Getty)

First though, they must earn their place in next season’s Champions League, and this Thursday’s Manchester derby against United will go a long way to deciding who makes up the top four come the end of the season, given Jose Mourinho’s side can ill-afford to slip up and drop four points off their city rivals.

"It is a very big game, an important game,” Toure acknowledged, before allowing his frustration to get the better of him again. “We have to do that job and we will see what can happen. We hope we are going to have a good referee."