Still not out, and instead back in the FA Cup final. Arsenal provided the best possible response to the trauma and troubles of the last few months by reaching English football’s showpiece for the third time in four seasons, while Arsene Wenger provided the best possible response to all of the debate from that with a truly significant win. It is not just that he could again win a competition that was supposed to have now felt passé for the club, but as much that he claimed such a victory about one of modern managers that was supposed to have rendered him history.

Wenger’s side instead impressively beat Manchester City 2-1 after extra-time with all the qualities you would normally identify with a Pep Guardiola team: tactical insight with a switch to wing-backs, greater intensity… and no little luck.

The Catalan can point to the refereeing decisions and improbable missed chances as the story of their season, but the story of this game was still that they didn’t really deserve it. That Alexis Sanchez got the winning goal against the side that was supposed to offer him a better future only adds another angle to a season that has been a sharp lesson for Guardiola.

An underwhelming City will now end the season without a trophy but now with real pressure on them to finish in the top four, while Wenger has finally and rather forcefully alleviated the tension around this season. There is another stat that sums up the stature of this match, and what it could yet mean for the future. It could be a huge turning point, because there was a huge turning point in the game: it was the first time that Arsenal had come from behind to win against one of the Premier League’s current top six since November 2012.

One of the big debates at Arsenal right now beyond the manager’s future is of course about his ability to actually “change”, and this game did offer suggestions in that regard right from the start. Wenger again played three at the back for just the second time in 20 years at the club - the first being Monday night against Middlesbrough - and had the side sit much deeper than they did in their last game against City.

1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Should have done better to prevent Aguero’s goal but hesitated crucially. Not much to do otherwise.

2/22 Gabriel - 7 out of 10 Part of an Arsenal back three that for the most part stifled City’s attacking threat quite well.

3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interventions at the back as Arsenal blunted City’s attack fairly regularly.

4/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Could have won the game in normal time but headed over wastefully, however was reliable in defence for most of the game.

5/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7 out of 10 Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar wing back role, perhaps unsurprisingly he looked far more assured going forward than in defence. Fortunate not to give away a penalty in the first half, but provided great assist for Monreal goal. Subbed in extra time.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10 In a game where the ball often appeared to avoid the midfield, he was fairly quiet.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 Yet to be the player Arsenal hoped they were buying, but didn't have the worst game.

8/22 Nacho Monreal - 8 out of 10 Scored the equaliser with a well taken chance and was very effective for Arsenal in both attack and defence.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10 Subbed very late on, but was fairly anonymous for most of the game. Failed to have much impact at all.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Clinical as ever to score winning goal, otherwise didn't have the biggest impact on the game.

11/22 Olivier Giroud - 5 out of 10 Subbed with 10 minutes to go, but had struggled to meaningfully impact the game.

12/22 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 Never makes things easy for himself, but just about avoided any enormous clangers.

13/22 Jesus Navas - 6 out of 10 Looks much better in attack than defence, but wasn’t overly tested at the back.

14/22 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 Assured display as ever from the skipper, helped keep Arsenal quiet for large parts of the game.

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 7 out of 10 One of his better games in defence, making a few crucial interventions.

16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 out of 10 A quiet game that included a huge miss as he spooned the ball over the bar in the first half.

17/22 Fernandinho - 6 out of 10 Played fairly well for a game that never really saw much of the ball in midfield, could have won it but headed against the bar late in the second half. Subbed in extra time.

18/22 Yaya Toure - 7 out of 10 Unlucky to see a shot just tipped onto the post by Cech and showed the odd flash of inspiration in attack, but not enough to change the game in City’s favour.

19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 Took on the role of being City’s creative output when Silva went off and played well but couldn't find that crucial pass to unlock Arsenal’s defence.

20/22 David Silva - 6 out of 10 Subbed halfway through the first half with an injury having looked lively.

21/22 Leroy Sane - 7 out of 10 Quite well marshalled by Arsenal’s defence, but always looked a threat when he got on the ball and was one of the brightest sparks for City.

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 Put City ahead with a clever chipped finish and was always a menace. Subbed in extra-time.

Arsenal were also more than willing to go into challenges aggressively, something that irritated Guardiola more and more as the game went on. It made for a conspicuously scrappy match, especially when a relatively innocuous Gabriel foul on David Silva forced the playmaker off with injury for Raheem Sterling after just 23 minutes.

He had predictably been at the centre of City’s best moves up to then, once with a through ball for an Aguero shot and then when attempting a rare header, but Arsenal were still doing a thorough job of containing Guardiola’s attack. They did possibly get fortunate when an Aguero strike was ruled out because Leroy Sane’s cross was adjudged to have just gone out of play, but were then maybe unfortunate when Jesus Navas appeared to push Sanchez in the box only for referee Craig Pawson to wave away complaints.

It was not the only time he had to do that, in what was a very stop-start game.

In rather typical Arsenal fashion, though, they stopped doing what was working… and got caught. Wenger’s side suddenly stepped up much more in the second half and, despite some promising play, were caught out pretty much the first time City had a counter. Aaron Ramsey had the ball on the right on 61 minutes but, just when everyone in a crowded box was expecting a cross, he took more out of the ball only to have it taken off him.

Aguero displayed a devastating finish to put City ahead (Getty)



City ran straight through the empty middle of the pitch for Aguero to run straight through on goal. The Argentine did initially look to take a clumsy first touch that appeared to kill the chance, except he merely displayed his killer instinct by taking advantage of Petr Cech’s bizarre hesitation to lift it over him.

In rather typical City fashion, though, that was not the end of it. They had barely any control of the middle of the pitch without Silva and Arsenal eventually made that space count - albeit only when someone applied a bit of order to the chaos. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain whipped in a supremely precise cross that was the equal of Christain Eriksen’s on Saturday, and the incoming Nacho Monreal put it through Bravo.

Wenger could justifiably claim that his wing-back system was working.

That goal merely marked the final transformation of this semi-final from a match without flow to the match without midfields. There was suddenly too much flow, as the game basically evolved - or devolved - into endless exchanges of surging runs right through the pitch. For Arsenal, they brought one brilliant shot from Danny Welbeck that went narrowly wide and a lot of nervous moments for Claudio Bravo that Nicolas Otamendi had to be particularly alert to cut out. For City, they brought two strikes off the frame of the goal, one a Yaya Toure shot off the post the other a Vincent Kompany header off the crossbar.

As the game went into extra-time, though, it was Arsenal that seemed to have the extra level. While City deteriorated into worse shapelessness, and Guardiola made some strange personnel decisions like taking off Aguero, Wenger forced more purpose into his side. It was no surprise when Sanchez eventually forced in the goal to make it 2-1, and less of a surprise that it came from a predictable laxness in the City defence.

Monreal scored his first goal since the FA Cup win over Manchester United in 2015 (Getty)



The reality is still this result - or at least the pattern of the game - was relatively unpredictable given everything that has happened.

City and Guardiola continue to underwhelm, however, while Wenger has overcome.