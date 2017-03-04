  1. Sport
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings escape red cards, Phil Jones falters as Artur Boruc halts Manchester United

Man-for-man marking from the feisty 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford

Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings

  • 1/22 Manchester United: David De Gea – 5 out of 10

    It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Bournemouth showing little goal threat, but he saved well when Afobe through on goal. Could do nothing about the penalty.

    Getty

  • 2/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10

    Created the first goal and he was relentlessly charging up the pitch to create more chances.

    Getty

  • 3/22 Phil Jones – 4 out of 10

    There was a catalogue of errors for Jones today. He was out of position, clumsy and gave away the penalty.

    Getty

  • 4/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10

    Cleverly finished the first goal and defended well for the remainder.

    Getty

  • 5/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10

    The long term absentee returned to the side in style. Tackled tough, worked hard and looked strong forward.

    Getty

  • 6/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10

    It was a textbook display from the experienced United man. He was disciplined, organised and supplied the strikers with endless service.

    Getty

  • 7/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10

    A dismal display by a man of such ability – he wasted through balls and continued to make wrong decisions in possession.

    Getty

  • 8/22 Juan Mata – 5 out of 10

    Hunted possession constantly, but his final product could do with some work. His crosses were failing to beat the first man.

    Getty

  • 9/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10

    When he received the ball, he did very well. However, he seemed to lack any determination or fight.

    Getty

  • 10/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10

    Dominated Smith throughout and continued to charge down the wings and deliver balls into the danger zone. An impressive display.

    Getty

  • 11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10

    Should have been red carded in the first half and missed a penalty in the second. It was not Ibra’s day today.

    Getty

  • 12/22 Bournemouth: Artur Boruc – 8 out of 10.

    Made a tremendous save to deny Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot and made a handful of great stops to keep scores level.

    Getty

  • 13/22 Adam Smith – 6 out of 10

    Was dominated by Martial at times, but held his own and kept his position well.

    Getty

  • 14/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10

    The skipper did well today, making a number of interceptions, challenges and headers.

    Getty

  • 15/22 Tyrone Mings – 5 out of 10

    Should have had a red card towards the end of the first half for a disgraceful stamp on Ibrahimovic. Subbed after the interval for what proved to be a slight niggle rather than a recurrence of a serious knee injury.

    Getty

  • 16/22 Charlie Daniels - 5 out of 10

    Should of made more of an impact and failed to provide any outlet for the Bournemouth strikers.

    Getty

  • 17/22 Ryan Fraser – 7 out of 10

    Continued to cause a nuisance of himself throughout, worked hard and did his job.

    Getty

  • 18/22 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10

    Was flying into unnecessary challenges – was lucky not see a second yellow.

    Getty

  • 19/22 Andrew Surman – 3 out of 10

    Saw his second yellow just before the interval to leave his side a goal down for the remainder.

    Getty

  • 20/22 Marc Pugh – 6 out of 10

    Won the penalty, which levelled the scores for Bournemouth. Was subbed off at half-time due to Surman’s red card.

    Getty

  • 21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10

    He scored a tremendous penalty, worked relentlessly and proved his ability both on and off the ball.

    Getty

  • 22/22 Benik Afobe – 6 out of 10

    Showed glimpses of excellence going forward and he caused numerous problems for the United defence.

    Getty

Manchester United missed out on the chance to move into the top four of the Premier League, but their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth will be remembered for very different reasons after Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings were involved in a disgraceful incident that promises to see both facing retrospective bans.

United went ahead through defender Marcos Rojo as he stroked home a low Antonio Valencia cross midway through the first half, but Bournemouth were soon back on level terms after Marc Pugh won a penalty when Phil Jones needlessly fouled him in the area.

Former United youngster Josh King stepped up and converted the penalty, but that was just the start of the drama.

Ibrahimovic the pantomime villain again as United fall short

After a robust tackle from Mings on Wayne Rooney and Ibrahimovic, the Bournemouth defender jumped over the Swede before stamping on his head. The striker reacted furiously, and seconds later, he contested a cross with Mings in the air and swung a deliberate elbow at the centre-back.

Ibrahimovic was pushed to the floor by Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman, who in the process earned himself a second booking and a red card shortly before the break, but despite being down to 10 men, the Cherries held on to secure a point on the road.

So who performed best and who had a forgettable match?

