Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings

Manchester United missed out on the chance to move into the top four of the Premier League, but their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth will be remembered for very different reasons after Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings were involved in a disgraceful incident that promises to see both facing retrospective bans.

United went ahead through defender Marcos Rojo as he stroked home a low Antonio Valencia cross midway through the first half, but Bournemouth were soon back on level terms after Marc Pugh won a penalty when Phil Jones needlessly fouled him in the area.

Former United youngster Josh King stepped up and converted the penalty, but that was just the start of the drama.

After a robust tackle from Mings on Wayne Rooney and Ibrahimovic, the Bournemouth defender jumped over the Swede before stamping on his head. The striker reacted furiously, and seconds later, he contested a cross with Mings in the air and swung a deliberate elbow at the centre-back.

Ibrahimovic was pushed to the floor by Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman, who in the process earned himself a second booking and a red card shortly before the break, but despite being down to 10 men, the Cherries held on to secure a point on the road.

So who performed best and who had a forgettable match?

