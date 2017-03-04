Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have both attempted to downplay their unseemly clash during Manchester United’s incident-packed 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford, with Mings claiming his actions were “not at all” deliberate and Ibrahimovic adding that the incidents should be left on the field.

The pair were involved in a lengthy and bad-tempered spat throughout the first-half, which erupted shortly before half-time.

Mings appeared to deliberately stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head after being tackled by the Swede, before Ibrahimovic retaliated a few moments later, catching the defender with a swinging elbow at a corner.

Ibrahimovic had already been booked, but Kevin Friend decided against penalising either man, instead dismissing Bournemouth midfield Andrew Surman for a second yellow card for pushing Ibrahimovic to the ground in the aftermath.

After the match however, Ibrahimovic was keen to stress that his elbow on Mings was not deliberate.

"Listen, what happens on the field stays on the field,” he told BBC Sport.

Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings







22 show all Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings









































1/22 Manchester United: David De Gea – 5 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Bournemouth showing little goal threat, but he saved well when Afobe through on goal. Could do nothing about the penalty. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created the first goal and he was relentlessly charging up the pitch to create more chances. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones – 4 out of 10 There was a catalogue of errors for Jones today. He was out of position, clumsy and gave away the penalty. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Cleverly finished the first goal and defended well for the remainder. Getty

5/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The long term absentee returned to the side in style. Tackled tough, worked hard and looked strong forward. Getty

6/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 It was a textbook display from the experienced United man. He was disciplined, organised and supplied the strikers with endless service. Getty

7/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 A dismal display by a man of such ability – he wasted through balls and continued to make wrong decisions in possession. Getty

8/22 Juan Mata – 5 out of 10 Hunted possession constantly, but his final product could do with some work. His crosses were failing to beat the first man. Getty

9/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he did very well. However, he seemed to lack any determination or fight. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 Dominated Smith throughout and continued to charge down the wings and deliver balls into the danger zone. An impressive display. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Should have been red carded in the first half and missed a penalty in the second. It was not Ibra’s day today. Getty

12/22 Bournemouth: Artur Boruc – 8 out of 10. Made a tremendous save to deny Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot and made a handful of great stops to keep scores level. Getty

13/22 Adam Smith – 6 out of 10 Was dominated by Martial at times, but held his own and kept his position well. Getty

14/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 The skipper did well today, making a number of interceptions, challenges and headers. Getty

15/22 Tyrone Mings – 5 out of 10 Should have had a red card towards the end of the first half for a disgraceful stamp on Ibrahimovic. Subbed after the interval for what proved to be a slight niggle rather than a recurrence of a serious knee injury. Getty

16/22 Charlie Daniels - 5 out of 10 Should of made more of an impact and failed to provide any outlet for the Bournemouth strikers. Getty

17/22 Ryan Fraser – 7 out of 10 Continued to cause a nuisance of himself throughout, worked hard and did his job. Getty

18/22 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10 Was flying into unnecessary challenges – was lucky not see a second yellow. Getty

19/22 Andrew Surman – 3 out of 10 Saw his second yellow just before the interval to leave his side a goal down for the remainder. Getty

20/22 Marc Pugh – 6 out of 10 Won the penalty, which levelled the scores for Bournemouth. Was subbed off at half-time due to Surman’s red card. Getty

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 He scored a tremendous penalty, worked relentlessly and proved his ability both on and off the ball. Getty

22/22 Benik Afobe – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence going forward and he caused numerous problems for the United defence. Getty

“I am not someone who attacks someone off the field. You have the TV, you can see the images. I jump up and jump high and he jumps into my elbow.”

Mings also sought to downplay the dispute, adding that playing against Ibrahimovic was a 'dream” come true' for the 23-year-old.

Mings claimed his stamp was accidental ( Getty )

"I've watched him growing up through his career and dreamt of days like this,” Mings said.

"It was a good battle, you know what you're going to get playing against him. I enjoyed the battle all day.

"What he possesses in height in strength I also possess, we had to ride a lot of storms but we stood up to the test very well.”

The defender added that he did not mean to stand on Ibrahimovic’s head moments before he was elbowed by the Swedish international.

When asked whether he deliberately stamped on Ibrahimovic's head, Mings said live on Sky Sports: "Not at all. I would never do that. That's not in my game. Hard and fair is how I like to tackle but off the ball stuff like that isn't in my game.

"There was maybe an elbow when the ball came in after, I didn't see it, I felt it. But what happened after that with Surman getting sent off, I didn't see it.”