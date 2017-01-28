Zlatan Ibrahimovic took Anthony Martial aside last month and advised him to listen to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as the Frenchman continues to get distracted by outside influences.

The 35-year-old took the action after Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley publicly spoke about exploring a loan move away from the club to La Liga-chasing Sevilla.

Ibrahimovic told the 21-year-old to listen to Mourinho and not his representatives if he wants to forge a career at Old Trafford, report the Daily Telegraph, and Martial is understood have been receptive to what was said to him.

Martial has been left out of each of United’s last two matchday squads despite being fully fit with Mourinho warning the forward he must start taking his chances when they are presented to him after a disappointing season so far.

Mourinho confirmed Martial would be recalled for the FA Cup fourth round game with Wigan at Old Trafford on Sunday and said it was “simple” that a “magnificent” performance from the former Monaco forward would see him keep his place for the following Premier League game against Hull, three days later.