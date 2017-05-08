Phil Neville has criticised Manchester United and Arsenal’s players for hugging and exchanging pleasantries in the Emirates Stadium tunnel prior to kick-off in Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

The two English giants once shared one of football’s fiercest rivalries, as embodied by the personal clashes between captains Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira.

But with Arsenal and Manchester both on the wane, their enmity has faded in recent years.

Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings







23 show all Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings











































1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves. An impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10 A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10 Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined. Getty Images

7/23 Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10 A bright performance from the Welshman. Getty Images

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10 Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch. Getty Images

9/23 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10 Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/23 Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10 A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon. Getty Images

12/23 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with either goal. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10 Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example. Getty Images

15/23 Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10 Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second. Getty Images

16/23 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10 Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/23 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10 Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Juan Mata - 6 out of 10 Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle. Man Utd via Getty Images

23/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10 A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game. AFP/Getty Images

Neville, a former United player, was quick to criticise some members of the two teams for their mild-mannered approach before kick-off on Sunday afternoon.

Goalkeepers Petr Cech and David de Gea were seen hugging while Spaniards Nacho Monreal and Ander Herrera appeared to share a joke.

Neville took exception to such pleasantries, labelling them as “total nonsense”.

“This is a nonsense to me,” he said on Match of the Day 2. “It's a total nonsense. Look at Wayne Rooney there: old school, looking forward and not hugging or kissing.

“I think Monreal's going to a christening there rather than a football game. I can't imagine doing that to Martin Keown ten years ago in a tunnel at Highbury."

In response, fellow BBC pundit Keown said: “I wouldn't have given you the chance.

“Listen, this is modern day and this is what players are like. As long as they do the business on the pitch...

The recent rivalry between the two teams has subsided in recent years (AFP/ Getty Images)

“I hated it when the French players were like this with one another, the English players certainly didn't do it.”

Neville concluded: “It doesn't matter if you know them. You see each other in the bar afterwards. But before a game just concentrate in the tunnel.”

Clashes between United and Arsenal used to be renowned for their fiery qualities, as best showcased by the memorable face-off between Keane and Vieira in the Highbury tunnel in 2005.

Referee Graham Poll came close to sending the pair off as they clashed before a crunch Premier League match, which United would go on to win 4-2.

That was just one in a series of feuds between the two midfielders, who between them have 10 Premier League winners' medals.