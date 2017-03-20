Jose Mourinho has claimed that he has “matured” as a manager, despite making a thinly-veiled dig at his counterpart and long-standing rival Pep Guardiola in the very same interview.

The Manchester United manager believes he is currently “more peaceful” than in previous years, having particularly mellowed since the early days of his managerial career.

“Mourinho the man tries to be the opposite of the manager. He tries to be discreet, calm; find the way to disconnect,” he told France Football, in an exclusive interview to be published in full on Tuesday.

“I can go home and not watch a football game, not think football. I can do it. At the beginning of my career, I could not. I was constantly connected, 24 hours a day.

“I had to find a form of maturity. Today, I feel good with my personality as a man. I have matured, I am more peaceful. A victory no longer represents the moon and a defeat no longer means hell.

“I believe that I am able to transmit this serenity to those who work with me, to my players. I have the same ambitions as before.

“The same involvement, the same professionalism, but I'm more in control of my emotions,” he added.



In an excerpt of the same interview, Mourinho discusses his decision to join United and suggests that it is more challenging to manage in the Premier League than other elite European leagues.

In what could be construed as a jibe at Guardiola, he chose the Manchester City manager’s former club, Bayern Munich, as an example of team who can easily dominate their domestic division.

“In England, clubs are so economically powerful that the market is open to all,” he said. “Take the example of Bayern in Germany. You know when they start winning the title every year? The summer before, they buy the best player of Borussia Dortmund. Götze, then Lewandowski the following year, then Hummels last year.

“Me, I arrive at a club that has a great and prestigious history, but that can no longer be declined in the same way,” Mourinho added.

“No club in England, whether it's Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City can no longer be dominant permanently. Power has divided.”

Mourinho appeared to make a similar dig at Guardiola while celebrating his third Premier League title win with Chelsea in May 2015.

“For me, I'm not the smartest guy to choose countries and clubs. I could choose another club in another country where to be champion is easier,” he said after a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.

“Maybe in the future I have to be smarter and choose another club in another country where everybody is champion. Maybe I will go to a country where a kitman can be coach and win the title.”