Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is holding back from extending his contract at Old Trafford due to concerns over the club’s Champions League prospects, reports suggest.

The 35-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on a second season in Manchester and it’s expected the player will wait before confirming his future.

Ibrahimovic is still determined to play in the Champions League, according to the Mirror, and with Jose Mourinho’s men currently sitting sixth in the Premier League, United’s chances of qualification for next season’s competition are by no means guaranteed.

Having established himself as the club’s top goal-scorer this term, it’s believed Mourinho is desperate to extend the Swede’s one-year deal at Old Trafford as he seeks to return United to their elite status.

Ibrahimovic has scored 23 goals in 36 appearances for United and could win his first piece of major silverware with the club in Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Southampton.

Discussing the Swede, Saints manager Claude Puel said: “I know Ibrahimovic very well from the French Premier League so I cannot be surprised by him. But he has come here, he is 35 and he can do a fantastic job, fantastic work.

"He is clinical, very efficient and also he gives a good authority to the team. He is a character player.

“He is very self-confident – he plays with this. He is a strong man and a strong partner. At Paris St Germain he gave a good atmosphere around the team and gave his team fantastic confidence.”