Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed he has learned he and his Manchester United teammates must continue to work hard to ensure he doesn’t fall out of favour with Jose Mourinho.

The former Borussia Dortmund playmaker suffered the indignity of being hauled off at half-time during his full United debut against Manchester City last year before being absent from the team for most of the first half of the season.

It was only his performances in the Europa League which persuaded Mourinho to give him another chance in the Premier League, which he eventually took and is expected to start the season in United’s first-choice XI.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

But Mkhitaryan is not resting on his laurels and insists he is pushing even harder to ensure since second season at Old Trafford does not begin like his first.

“I'm always trying to help the team to achieve their dreams, I'm always trying to help the team score goals and to assist because it is very important, that's what we are playing for," he told Sky Sports News.

“Of course, there will be games where you are not able to do this but you have to try to help the team and your team-mates to do that for you.

“He [Mourinho] always tries to find the best for the player and he is always looking to the players if they are working very hard and that's what I am doing. I am working hard, I'm doing my best to show him that I am ready to play.”

He also demanded that all United players must have the mentality of wanting to win trophies after getting his hands on both the EFL Cup and the Europa League last season, and is sure that that is something new signings Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku have.

“Every player who is playing for Manchester United must have this mentality because if you are here, it means you have to win. You are not here just to say you are a player of Manchester United,” he said.

“You are here to show off your quality, to help the team win trophies and to be the best.

“I'm very pleased, I'm very happy that they have joined Manchester United, they are very good football players and it is not just like that they are here. It means they are strong enough to play for this team.

“Of course we are going to help them to settle down and adapt themselves to help us win the games.”