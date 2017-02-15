Jose Mourinho has said that Paul Pogba’s mum is hoping for a draw between Manchester United and St Etienne when the two sides meet in Thursday night’s Europa League clash.

Paul and Florentin Pogba go head to head for the first time in their professional careers as United welcome the Ligue 1 side to Old Trafford for the first leg of their last-32 tie.

Speaking in his Wednesday press conference, Mourinho joked that Thursday’s fixture would be problematic for the brothers’ mother - who apparently has her heart set on a draw.

“We spoke but we spoke in a good way, a funny way,” he said of Paul. “I think it’s a good, nice destiny. I think only Mum Pogba is in a little bit of trouble, which is normal.

“It’s impossible for the lady to choose. I know from Paul that the mum wants a draw, but next week one son will be happy and another one will be sad.

“But I think only for the mum it’s a little problem, but they will enjoy to play against each other.

“Paul is excited and I am sure Florentin is the same, so I think it’s a good thing for them.”

The two Pogba siblings have enjoyed starkly different careers. While Paul has risen to prominence as the sport’s most expensive player in history, joining Manchester United for a record-breaking £85m last summer, Florentin has struggled to emulate the success of his younger brother.

The defender started his professional career at French side Sedan in 2011 before moving to St Etienne in 2012 where he has made 50 appearances for the club.

Because of his dual nationality, the 26-year-old opted to play for Guinea, pledging his future to the national side in March 2013.

But despite the reputation and talent of his younger brother, Florentin has vowed not to hold back when the pair meet on Thursday.

Florentin Pogba's twin brother Mathias is also a professional footballer and currently plays for Sparta Rotterdam ( Getty )

“We're both determined players." Florentin said.

“If he's on a run, and I have to tackle him, I'll tackle him. I'm not going to knock him out.

"But if I have to foul him, I'll do it.”