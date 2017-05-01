Jose Mourinho says Manchester United's injury crisis is so bad he may be forced to play Nicky Butt and his reserve team in the final Premier League game of the season.

United dropped points at Old Trafford for the 10th time this season as Gylfi Sigurdsson's late free kick further dented their chase for the top four.

They could still qualify for next season's Champions League via the Europa League but head into the first leg of the semi-final against Celta Vigo on Thursday shorn of four key defenders after Eric Bailly was forced off in the second-half on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings







23 show all Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings











































1/23 Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings Who impressed and who struggled at Old Trafford? Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal. Getty Images

3/23 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long. Getty Images

5/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Luke Shaw - NA Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Not one of the Spaniard's better performances. Getty Images

8/23 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries. Getty Images

9/23 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10 Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession. Getty Images

11/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty. Getty Images

13/23 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10 Made some good saves, unlucky to concede. Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10 Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half. Getty Images

15/23 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10 Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances. Getty Images

16/23 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10 Another encouraging display from the English centre-back. Getty Images

17/23 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10 Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United. Getty

18/23 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half. Getty Images

19/23 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10 A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10 One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10 Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM. Man Utd via Getty Images

22/23 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10 Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well. Getty Images

23/23 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10 A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header. Getty Images

Bailly joins Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo on the sidelines with Daley Blind the only available central defender ahead of the trip to Spain.

"At the moment we can’t walk from the bed to the toilet without breaking a leg,” Mourinho said after the game.

United have reached the latter stages of both domestic cup competitions as well as the Europa League and Mourinho believes the fixture pile-up that would come with reaching the final in Stockholm could force him to make sweeping changes against Crystal Palace on the final day.

"It’s a consequence of our ­success, but also of the ­calendar,” he added. “You are ­punished for doing well.

Mourinho was in a frustrated mood after the lacklustre draw with Swansea (Getty)



"At the moment this is hypothetical, but if we beat Celta [Vigo], we have the final. But the Europa League final is on the Wednesday (May 24) and we play ­Palace on the Sunday, and ­Southampton a few days before that (on the 17th).

"We could be playing the final with disastrous consequences.

"Maybe I will bring Nicky Butt and his team to play against Crystal Palace. And hopefully Palace doesn’t need to stay in the ­division, ­because it would be very bad if they needed the points and we played our Under-23s."