Jose Mourinho has been dealt a significant blow after Zlatan Ibrahimovic accepted a Football Assocation charge for violent conduct.

The Manchester United striker caught Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings with his elbow, an incident referee Kevin Friend didn't deem worthy of a booking during the game.

The Swede will now miss United's next three domestic matches - the crucial FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea on Monday before Premier League clashes with Middlesbrough and West Brom in April.

The 25-goal top scorer leaves a gaping hole in United's first-choice XI - so how will Mourinho fill it? Here are some options.

1/22 Manchester United: David De Gea – 5 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Bournemouth showing little goal threat, but he saved well when Afobe through on goal. Could do nothing about the penalty. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created the first goal and he was relentlessly charging up the pitch to create more chances. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones – 4 out of 10 There was a catalogue of errors for Jones today. He was out of position, clumsy and gave away the penalty. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Cleverly finished the first goal and defended well for the remainder. Getty

5/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The long term absentee returned to the side in style. Tackled tough, worked hard and looked strong forward. Getty

6/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 It was a textbook display from the experienced United man. He was disciplined, organised and supplied the strikers with endless service. Getty

7/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 A dismal display by a man of such ability – he wasted through balls and continued to make wrong decisions in possession. Getty

8/22 Juan Mata – 5 out of 10 Hunted possession constantly, but his final product could do with some work. His crosses were failing to beat the first man. Getty

9/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he did very well. However, he seemed to lack any determination or fight. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 Dominated Smith throughout and continued to charge down the wings and deliver balls into the danger zone. An impressive display. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Should have been red carded in the first half and missed a penalty in the second. It was not Ibra’s day today. Getty

12/22 Bournemouth: Artur Boruc – 8 out of 10. Made a tremendous save to deny Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot and made a handful of great stops to keep scores level. Getty

13/22 Adam Smith – 6 out of 10 Was dominated by Martial at times, but held his own and kept his position well. Getty

14/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 The skipper did well today, making a number of interceptions, challenges and headers. Getty

15/22 Tyrone Mings – 5 out of 10 Should have had a red card towards the end of the first half for a disgraceful stamp on Ibrahimovic. Subbed after the interval for what proved to be a slight niggle rather than a recurrence of a serious knee injury. Getty

16/22 Charlie Daniels - 5 out of 10 Should of made more of an impact and failed to provide any outlet for the Bournemouth strikers. Getty

17/22 Ryan Fraser – 7 out of 10 Continued to cause a nuisance of himself throughout, worked hard and did his job. Getty

18/22 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10 Was flying into unnecessary challenges – was lucky not see a second yellow. Getty

19/22 Andrew Surman – 3 out of 10 Saw his second yellow just before the interval to leave his side a goal down for the remainder. Getty

20/22 Marc Pugh – 6 out of 10 Won the penalty, which levelled the scores for Bournemouth. Was subbed off at half-time due to Surman’s red card. Getty

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 He scored a tremendous penalty, worked relentlessly and proved his ability both on and off the ball. Getty

22/22 Benik Afobe – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence going forward and he caused numerous problems for the United defence. Getty

Marcus Rashford through the middle

United's most precocious youngster has been itching for this chance all season long and will be itching to prove he is indeed the man to step into the Swede's sizeable shoes.

United fans know he can do it - the 19-year-old scored eight goals in just 18 appearances in a breakout first campaign last term - and will hope he can do so again.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho really sees him as a true No.9 though or more useful cutting inside from either flank.

Anthony Martial as the No.9

Much like Rashford, United know the Frenchman also has what it takes to deliver when deployed in the team's most important position.

The 21-year-old helped himself to 17 goals in all competitions last season, many of which came from a more central starting point rather than from the left flank where has been more often used.

Despite a recent resurgence Martial is yet to nail down a starting place in Mourinho's first XI with Zlatan's absence perhaps the stroke of fortune he has been longing for.

Martial could get a chance through the middle ( Getty )

Both together

Mourinho went with two up top against Bournemouth at the weekend and had the Cherries on the rack in a frenetic first 20 minutes at Old Trafford.

Captain Wayne Rooney joined Ibrahimovic in a front two then but what about the possibility of playing the club's two most explosive and exciting players together.

It sounds like something the fans would go for.

Martial and Rashford could be used together ( Getty )

Rooney's last hurrah

The Chinese Super League transfer window has been and gone meaning the United skipper will be staying at Old Trafford for the remainder of the campaign whatever happens.

Whether he stays beyond that seems less and less likely by the day, but perhaps the next three matches could give Rooney the opportunity to show Mourinho what he's been missing while he's been sat on the periphery over the last few months.

Rooney - albeit a much younger, hungrier version - has done some of his finest work as United's sole front man - is there some life in the old dog yet? We could find out.